Register
15:20 GMT +305 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo sign of Accor Hotels, a French multinational hotel group, part of the CAC 40 index, which operates in 95 countries, is pictured in Paris Friday Sept. 8, 2017.

    There is Enormous Potential in Developing Hotel Business in Russia – CEO

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The global travel industry is constantly changing, as new technologies are raising the demands for comfort and boosting the stream of tourists across the world. Alexis Delaroff, the CEO of Accor New East Europe, explained how Accor brands work in Russia, the Far East Region, and how digitalisation is influencing the hotel business.

    Sputnik: Your company has been expanding rapidly in countries that neighbour Russia - Georgia, Ukraine, and Turkey. What are the current plans in Russia; what are you doing in the Russian Federation?

    Alexis Delaroff: First of all, we've been most actively developing in Russia; this is our core and main target. In Russia, we almost have 50 hotels right now; we are one of the first operators here, so this is our main target.

    We are developing, indeed, in Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, in all [of the] former Soviet Union basically, because this is a virgin territory and we believe there's enormous potential in developing further, and bringing new hotels to business destinations - but also to tourist destinations. We were one of the first to come to Sochi and to Rosa Khutor and the centre of Sochi when the Olympics were decided.

    We will probably be the first one to come to the Far East; we’re opening this year in Blagoveshchensk, our first hotel in the Far East. We're looking at developing further in the Far East Region. Russia, for our core, is a key and strategic destination that we want to develop.

    Sputnik: You mentioned that you’ll be expanding in the Russia's Far East; would you recommend other companies do the same? I mean, with Russia turning towards its Eastern neighbours, is it a good strategy?

    Alexis Delaroff: You know, the turn of Russia to the East – I don't know if it's a turn or not – Vladivostok is the first European city for Chinese travellers; so, it is a big question whether it is an Eastern or a European city. Would I recommend other competitors to come and compete with us? Sure, why not. I mean, the more choice you bring to the customers, the more customers you will bring to a destination.

    So, this benefits all of us. I think the big difference with the Anglo-American brands is that we have a local office, a strong local office based in Moscow; there're almost 60 people working in this office and supporting our hotels. Hence the Anglo-American brands are managing their business in Russia from European cities.

    The port of Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    The port of Vladivostok

    This is a big difference. The second difference is that we are the first operator in Europe by far; with almost 3,000 hotels, we're the first operator in the Asia Pacific Region, we're the first operator in Korea, for example, in Australia, in Indonesia. We have a lot of cross-shareholdings with Chinese operators, such as Huazhu and Jinjiang, so we have a very strong foothold in the region, be it the East part or the West part. So, we don't have to turn our head to the East or to the West, we go straight.

    Sputnik: The hotel business is changing with all the digital trends and your company is implementing them very actively. What are the customers looking for, in your opinion, when it comes to all things digital at the moment? What can we expect in this area in the coming years?

    Alexis Delaroff: Digital is so vast that we need to make sure that we understand the difference between supporting the business and the needs of our customers. The first need of our customer is Wi-Fi. So, you need to provide high-quality Wi-Fi in your hotels, even when a hotel is 100% booked and everybody is online and downloading either a film, the mail, or whatever. This is the first need of the customers. But the needs are changing very rapidly.

    A few years ago there was a need for a safe in the room; today, the need is for Wi-Fi in the room. We are not sure what the need for the future will be; what we can say is that we're making a lot of investment in the digital to make sure that our customers, when they're making their reservation, their choice of hotel etc., have a seamless journey within the process, when choosing, when planning, when booking the hotel, when redeeming their point on the loyalty programme.

    Cities of Russia. Sochi
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Cities of Russia. Sochi

    All this is something that the customers don't really see, but they feel it when they do the booking; and when their booking is smooth, fast and efficient, they like it. This is where we are putting a lot of money in.

    The second thing that we're looking at is, of course, everything that is related to AI. But there is a trick here, things like face recognition, developing a possibility to say "Hello, Mister Vasya or Sasha" when the person is coming without knowing him is a tricky thing; this is also related to the legislation.

    Russia has introduced legislation with regard to personal data that we need to make sure we comply with, that will not hurt the feelings of our customers. So, with digital, we're putting a lot of money into what the customer doesn't see, but we’re very careful; we’re analysing before introducing a new thing for you customers that they see because this might be a tricky one.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Alexis Delaroff and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    hotels, Tourism, Vladivostok, Sochi, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse