Register
20:45 GMT +304 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The cable-stayed bridge across Eastern Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in Vladivostok. (File)

    EEF 2019: How Russia is Emerging as a Constructive Player in the Multipolar Environment

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which has been held since September 2015 to attract investments for the development of the Far East and to enlarge trade with Russia's Asian neighbours, kicked off on 4 September in Vladivostok.

    The fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has coincided with emerging concerns of a looming global recession and the US-driven Sino-American trade war that has been raging on since March 2018.

    "We’re moving towards a multipolar world, I think slowly but surely", says Thomas Graham, the managing director of Kissinger Associates, a New York City-based international geopolitical consulting firm.

    According to the American scholar, Russia needs to maintain a strategic autonomy to balance between China and the United States, while "being a constructive player in the emerging multipolar environment". "Overreliance on one or the other I think is bad for Russia", he warns.

    Graham believes that "the world is safer when you have a number of large powers that don’t hustle one another but act as balances on the excessive behaviour and excessive ambitions of one or the other power".

    "I think that’s the world in which the United States can survive quite well; I think that’s also true for China and for Russia", he notes.

    ​The scholar observes that Washington's unipolar domination is over and that the US "will have to deal with the multipolar world".

    "Part of the discussion in the United States is what should be the role of the United States in the world; that’s not a unipolar world, a world that the United States does not dominate the way it theoretically could have in the early years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. We will eventually figure out how to do this", he says.

    The scholar takes a walk down the memory lane to explain why "operating in a multipolar world is really alien to the experience of most Americans and the American foreign policy establishment".

    "From the time when we emerged as a major power in the 19th century, the United States tended to be isolated from the challenges the rest of the world [had]; that in fact was a foundation of our success. And after the Second World War we engaged in the bipolar world with the Soviet Union and in a world without a significant counter balance until quite recently", he elaborates.

    Sino-American Trade War: Trump Failed to Form a 'United Front' Against China

    Graham deems that the Trump administration's economic pressure on China is justified, referring to the Sino-American trade war that has been going on since March 2018. At the same time, he castigated Washington for using the same tough tariff approach towards the US' European and East Asian allies that could ruin Washington's ability to challenge Beijing.

    "Some of the things that President Trump has done now in levying tariffs against our European partners, the Japanese and so forth have undermined the common front that would be beneficial for the United States to have at this point", the scholar says.

    The US and China have been involved in a tariff row since March 2018, when the Trump administration introduced high import taxes on steel and aluminium that struck both American economic rivals and longstanding allies.

    The trade war between Washington and Beijing has already backfired on US manufacturers and farmers. The recent 15% trade penalty on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods that came into force on 1 September hit US stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 285.26 points, the S&P 500 declining by 20.19 points, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeting by 88.72 points

    The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is an international forum aimed at giving a boost to the development of Russia's Far East region. The event has taken place annually since 2015 at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok. Initially, the FEFU campus was built in 2012 to host the APEC Summit. Soon, the university became the central platform for scientific and business communication between Russian and foreign specialists in the Asia-Pacific. Over 40 legislative initiatives aimed at developing the social and economic infrastructure of the region have been passed since 2015, with 20 advanced economic zones and five free ports being established in the Far East.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy Ready to Offer European Approach, Skills to Russian Far East - Ambassador
    Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi Hold Press Conference in Vladivostok – Video
    Rossiya Segodnya News Agency, Huawei Conclude Strategic Cooperation Agreement at EEF
    Tags:
    multipolarity, US-China trade war, United States, China, Donald Trump, Vladivostok, Russian Far East, Far East, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse