Register
04:02 GMT +304 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 27, 2019

    Macron’s $15 Billion Loan to Iran Europe’s First ‘Practical’ Solution to Save Nuclear Deal

    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1130

    Amid negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly offered a $15 billion loan to Iran as compensation for US withdrawal from the pact. It's the first practical proposal to help restore Ir an's oil exports amid US sanctions, Massoud Shadjareh, founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told Sputnik.

    If Washington does not block France’s proposal, a credit line of $15 billion would be established for Iranian oil "pre-purchases" as a condition for Tehran to return to "full compliance" with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/french-president-macron-offers-15-billio
     

    Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also told the French president that Tehran would enter the third stage of scrapping the nuclear deal on September 6 if the remaining signatories fail to ensure that Iran’s interests are protected. In that case, Tehran said that it would start enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% purity limit set by the JCPOA and gradually abandon its nuclear obligations in 60-day intervals, Sputnik reported.

    “The reality is, if we’re going to move forward rather than going backward, we need to see some sort of change in the practical commitment by the Europeans, Russians and Chinese,” Shadjareh told Radio Sputnik Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “[I]f we’re going to keep this agreement alive, then efforts need to be made in that direction rather than just waiting for it to die, which has been the position until now. This is sort of the first time we are really seeing some practical suggestions ... being made. I don’t know if it’s enough. Iran doesn’t want [a] handout. Iran wants to just be able to sell its oil and benefit from the agreement,” he said, also noting that the “only ones who don’t agree” with the deal are US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    “If you look at the behavior of Israelis in this episode from the beginning until now, we see that no matter what the agreement would have been, Israel would have been opposing it. Israel doesn’t want to have tranquility and peace in the area, because Israel needs conflict to sort of bring fear before its own citizens so they will unite behind his [Netanyahu’s] barbaric policies, but also to get the rest of the world supporting [those policies],” Shadjareh noted. Regional tensions in the Middle East escalated over the weekend after Israel attacked military group Hezbollah along the Lebanese border, resulting in cross-border fire. Tel Aviv’s attack is just the latest in a slew of airstrikes across the region in recent weeks, which Israel claims were against Iran-backed groups being armed to attack Israel.

    “It seems quite positive,” Shadjareh said, referring to the recent talks between Iran and France.

    “The voices coming out of Iran and France indicates that they are very [close] to making some sort of deal. But at the same time, I don't know if you’ve read some of the literature coming out of Israel in the main newspapers: they’re articulating that Netanyahu is very scared of Trump doing some kind of deal. The reality is, Israel doesn't want a deal. It seems [that the] US wants some sort of deal, because it doesn’t have another option,” Shadjareh told Sputnik.

    “China and Russia cannot afford to see Iran on its knees - look at Yemen; look at Syria. Iran is winning the geopolitical and even military sort of battles around [the region], and so the fact of the matter is anyone with any sort of wisdom will see that if there is a deal to be made, it needs to be made now, and failure to do so would be detrimental to the Europeans, because they are not able to move forward and continue this situation,” Shadjareh added.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Iran's Space Agency, Space Research Centre Days After Failed Satellite Launch
    Image of Iran's Rocket Failure Tweeted by Trump Claimed to be Taken by US Top-Secretive Spy Satellite
    Iran Admits Space Rocket Explosion for First Time After Trump Denies US Involvement in Viral Tweet
    Iran to Continue Talks With Europe After Announcing 3rd Retaliatory Step on JCPOA - Deputy FM
    France-Iran Credit Line Guaranteed by Oil Hinges on US Waivers - Foreign Minister Le Drian
    Tags:
    Nuclear Deal, Rouhani, Emmanuel Macron, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse