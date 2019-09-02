Register
20:09 GMT +302 September 2019
    Tory Rebels 'Blatantly Trying to Block' Brexit – English Democrats Chairman

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Opinion
    Boris Johnson has reportedly delivered an ultimatum to rebel Conservative lawmakers, warning they would be expelled from the Tory party if they join forces with Jeremy Corbyn to try to halt a no-deal Brexit. Chairman of the English Democrats Robin Tilbrook has welcomed the measure as he believes that Remainers are blatanly trying to block Brexit.

    Sputnik: Are Boris Johnson’s threats to pro-remain MPs justified?

    Robin Tilbrook: Yes I think so. These people stood on a ticket at the last general election of implementing Brexit and they are blatantly trying to block it.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to negotiate a new Brexit deal?

    Robin Tilbrook: I must say that I am a bit sceptical. I think that Boris Johnson and the establishment genuinely might be up to something, we had this situation with proroguing parliament which is a routine thing, it happens every year in most parliaments, and people like Sir John Major used it rather more controversially to close down the inquiry into an expenses scandal.

    Basically it’s a fairly normal procedure, and also it was for only a short period of time, so actually what we’ve got there is a huge amount of confected rage about something that’s of very little importance; I just wonder why you’d have the establishment getting itself into a great state of rage over something of very little importance if it wasn’t that something else was going on, where they are trying to get us to take our eye away from.

    Most likely what’s happening here, is that we are being set up to do Theresa May’s deal, which somebody suggested was a pig of a deal, and Boris Johnson’s idea was to put some lipstick and rouge on it.

    I feat that this is the likely outcome, that all this nonsense is actually about distracting us from the fact that we are going to be made to sign up to Theresa May’s deal anyway.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit still on the cards?

    Robin Tilbrook: One of the key ways in which we might wind up with a no-deal Brexit, is if Labour does succeed in getting a no-confidence motion through, because then the government has got to call a general election, and one of the things that Boris Johnson and his time have said is that if there is a no-confidence vote; then what they’ll do is arrange the general election for after the 31st of October.

    We might wind up going out as a result of Labour succeeding and getting the no-confidence vote through, that would be a good outcome but at the same time it would be quite an ironic outcome if that is the net effect.

    If you think about it; Corbyn doesn’t really want there to be an election that’s going to be all about Brexit, because if this is the case, then Labour is going to lose all its historic heartlands.

    The views and opinions expressed by Robin Tilbrook are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, no-deal Brexit, Brexit, U.K
