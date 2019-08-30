‘People See Difficulties When There Are None’ – Analyst on No-Deal Brexit

After a controversial week in which he used a Royal prerogative to ensure that parliament will be prorogued following the end of its summer recess, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that his government will continue efforts to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU.

Dr Teck Khong, leader of the Compass Party has commented on the new Brexit deal negotiations and the prorogation of the UK Parliament.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU?

Dr Teck Khong: I am confident that he will get something you know, and I don’t know what level of negotiations he has in mind, but really we are not talking about a simple trade deal are we, because we are not leaving a trading arrangement; we are really seceding from the EU, so there could still be a whole raft of things we need to look at.

Sputnik: Is proroguing parliament to achieve a no-deal Brexit democratic?

Dr Teck Khong: I think it’s provided for in our parliamentary constitution for what it’s worth, so I think that he has the facility to do it and he should do it.

There is everything to go for to be honest, the world is our oyster and we should go forward without any trepidation at all. The rest of the world trades without having very binding regulations, laws and so on; as I said earlier on, we are seceding; we are not actually leaving a trading arrangement if the United States was trading with Japan for example; it doesn’t have to adopt Japanese laws does it?

People see difficulties when there are none, there are huge opportunities and we should be more confident of our ability to solve problems and trade with the world, we have a lot to gain and I don’t see why there should be any difficulty.

Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit interfere with medicine supply in the UK?

Dr Teck Khong: We produce our own medicines, and if we need any medicines and can’t get it from Europe, I’d be very surprised if there would be an embargo of medicines coming out of Europe to us, but there are other channels and we can actually get it from other countries, and a lot of medicines are available on the international market.

Why should we have difficulty getting our medicines? It’s a load of poppycock to be honest.

