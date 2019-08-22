EU Shows ‘Undemocratic’ Nature in Ignoring UK Parliament on Brexit - UKIP Leader

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said immediately after assuming office in July that he would try to secure a new agreement, without a backstop clause. However, the European Union has stressed that it would not renegotiate the agreement.

The European Union demonstrates its "undemocratic" practices in insisting on the withdrawal deal that the UK parliament has rejected three times, according to Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).

"In the past we have seen the EU just ignore the peoples of Europe, not just this country but several others, so it continues the completely anti-democratic practices of the EU and shows the European Union is not in any way a democratic system, and that in part is the problem", Braine said, when asked if he thought it fair of Brussels to ignore the parliament’s decision to reject the Brexit deal.

The UKIP leader stressed that he did not think this was fair.

"They're negotiating with a poker face. That's what they do and that's what they are expected to do", Braine said.

According to Braine, the UK voters who want to leave the European Union are unlikely to be satisfied with the withdrawal deal even if the Irish border backstop issue is resolved.

“I think the majority who voted Leave will not be at all happy with the terms of the withdrawal agreement even if they do come up with some ‘magical thinking’ on the backstop”, Braine said.

The UKIP leader remarked that even if the backstop was somehow changed, "the rest of the agreement is almost equally terrible.”

“So it's very difficult to say that any jiggling around with that agreement is anything akin to the Brexit that any of us voted for”, Braine said.

After securing the agreement in the fall last year, Brussels has maintained that it would not reopen negotiations. However, UK lawmakers have rejected it, partly over the fear that the country could become trapped in a backstop clause, which aims to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

