Register
02:16 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. flag flutters as people gather at Victoria Park to take part in an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Protesters have begun gathering at the park in central Hong Kong for another day of demonstrations that have generally started peacefully but often ended in violent clashes with police.

    Pundit Sees 'More and More Symptoms of Colour Revolution' in Hong Kong

    Vincent Thian
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China's refusal to allow American warships to enter Hong Kong should be interpreted as a natural reaction to a US attempt to intervene in its internal affair, according to an expert at the Institute of International Relations of Nanjing University, Zheng Anguang.

    The current mass demonstrations in Hong Kong may cause some damage to the economy of the region but are unlikely to have any political consequences, says Alexander Lomanov, a chief research fellow at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences and expert at the Russian International Affairs Council.

    On 14 August, Commander Nate Christensen, deputy spokesman for the United States Pacific Fleet, informed that China had rejected a US request that it allow two warships to enter Hong Kong's harbour. It was planned that the USS Green Bay, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, would arrive at Hong Kong next Saturday, and the guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie would visit Hong Kong's harbour next month.

    News agencies, citing the fleet’s press service, reported that a US military official had redirected their questions about the reasons for the refusal to the Chinese authorities.

    The last time a US Navy vessel visited Hong Kong was in April. Last September, China did not permit the USS The Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship, to visit Hong Kong.

    In early August, Beijing drew attention to meetings between American diplomats in Hong Kong with activists from the protest demonstrations.

    Furthermore, it was rumoured that Americans were seen among the ranks of the protesters. In response, Beijing has unequivocally demanded that the United States “stop interfering” in China's internal affairs. Was this the reason for the reluctance of the Chinese authorities to see American-flagged naval ships in Hong Kong?

    “US intervention in the Hong Kong issue is one of the factors (behind the refusal) but not the only one. The current situation in Hong Kong is fraught with a lot of tricks; it is very turbulent, there is clear evidence of US interference, and certainly, there are puppet masters. Therefore, China’s refusal was quite predictable. Granting permission to American warships to moor in Hong Kong is China's sovereign right — it can either allow mooring US warships or not.

    As for the reasons for the ban, in addition to the situation in Hong Kong, the refusal to moor can be dictated by some technical issues.

    Moreover, due to the China-United States trade war, the overall atmosphere in bilateral relations is quite tense. Anti-Chinese statements by American lawmakers and representatives of the executive branch are becoming more and more distinct. So in this situation, it is not difficult to understand the motives of China denying US warships [the opportunity] to enter Hong Kong”, Chinese expert Zheng Anguang said.

    Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong

    China, on Thursday, accused the United States of conspiring with criminal elements and being “insanely” involved in anti-Chinese activities in Hong Kong, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong.

    It was made in response to several comments made by US congressmen as well as a number of other American politicians regarding the events in Hong Kong.

    This is the second statement issued by Chinese diplomats in the past 24 hours. The day before, an official representative of the Chinese foreign ministry said that US politicians, in the name of their private interests, shamelessly act as a protective umbrella and a herald for radical and violent elements, and shamelessly slander and accuse Hong Kong police squads, which, under excessive pressure beyond their limits, continue to enforce the law. T

    his (the actions of the Americans) led the Chinese to issue a unanimous condemnation; these Chinese sentiments were shared by their 7 million compatriots residing in Hong Kong.

    The day before, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui compared the situation in Hong Kong with a “colour revolution”. “Western forces control it behind the scenes, it is obvious”, the diplomat said at a meeting with Russian journalists. According to him, they want to create chaos to undermine the established system of “one country, two systems” in order to create difficulties for the development of China.

    Alexander Lomanov also noted that more and more symptoms of the “colour revolution” are becoming evident in Hong Kong.

    “This is a network organisation of protests, this is a sequence of protests, a flexible organisational structure of participants who are able to move from place to place”, the expert specified. However, he noted that the current riots in Hong Kong may cause some damage to the economy of the region but are unlikely to have any political consequences.

    “Needless to say, this is not really a genuine 'colour revolution' aimed at changing the leaders in  China. Moreover, it seems that the aggressive and increasingly anti-Chinese behaviour of the Hong Kong demonstrators, on the contrary, leads to patriotic consolidation. It always occurs in Chinese society that in those cases when there is a real threat of a split in the country, China is subjected to foreign intervention."

    The expert also drew attention to US President Donald Trump linking the trade agreement with China with the resolution of protests in Hong Kong in a “humane” way. A post about this appeared on Twitter.

    The president did not even rule out the possibility of meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the sake of this. He just wrote “I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi (Jinping) wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?”

    Commenting on the idea of the US president about a possible meeting and holding talks with the Chinese leader about new problems, Russian expert Alexander Lomanov noted that in a year and a half, Trump managed to completely destroy all serious trust between China and the United States, including personal trust between him and Xi Jinping.

    His manner of negotiating something with the Chinese leader, and then, for example, threatening with new tariffs, is unacceptable to China. In China, they always attach very serious importance to the words, accords and promises made by American presidents. Apparently, Trump has completely disappointed the Chinese.

    He is able to create trouble but not able to constructively solve problems, said Alexander Lomanov.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After Protests - Reports
    Chinese Model Liu Wen ‘May Face $22 Mln Penalty’ as She Cuts Ties With Coach in Hong Kong Status Row
    Amazon Endures Backlash, Has Site Hijacked Over Sale of Hong Kong Protest Shirts (Photos)
    Trump 'Concerned' With Hong Kong Protests, Does Not Want to See Violent Crackdown
    Tags:
    interference, United States, colour revolution, protests, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse