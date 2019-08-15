Register
21:25 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife crime

    #Inflation: 'It's Actually Quite Worrying For Consumerism' – Economist

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    330

    Britain’s inflation rate unexpectedly overshot the Bank of England’s 2% target raising the cost of living even before sterling’s slide has had much chance to feed into consumer prices. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Johan Rewilak from the Aston Business School at Aston University, in this interview.

    Sputnik: Britain’s inflation rate unexpectedly overshot the Bank of England’s 2% target on raising the cost of living even before sterling’s slide has had much chance to feed into consumer prices. How significant is this?

    Johan Rewilak: Well it's actually quite worrying for consumerism in particular especially as the pound sterling has been weakening in tandem with raising prices up. Part of the rise and the fall in Sterling and the rise in the reflation of other currencies have actually led to imports becoming more expensive and pushing prices up, which actually is damaging to the consumer because if it carries on we will be out of pocket a lot more.

    Sputnik: With inflation rising and so to prices for consumers, just how much more are Britons having to pay for their goods and services now before?

    Johan Rewilak: There are two types of goods: there's your necessities such as your breads, your milks and your cheese and if prices rise there they'll harm consumers a lot more than if prices rise because they're luxury goods. Let assume that Louis Vuitton handbag increased in price you might decide to substitute away from that product whereas when the price of milk rises it's very difficult to substitute away from milk for an alternative product to substitute or replace the milk.

    One of the most worrying things is typically the Bank of England raises interest rates to try and control inflation minimise it but at the current moment especially with the yield curve becoming inverted recently the Bank of England is in a real catch 22 situation where it probably cannot raise interest rates with the impending recession coming. So I can assume that prices will be rising a lot more future as well.

    Sputnik: With Brexit, the talks of a US trade deal and also global political events such as Iran and Huawei debacle; what economic policies should we be seeing?

    Johan Rewilak: Well, one major factor is that some of these aspects such as the US and China trade war, the Bank of England can't do any much about that. One reason why the US dollars become so strong recently is due to this trade war, so the US dollar is a prestated against sterling which also prestated against other currencies as well. One real big problem with the US dollar is that it's a vehicle currency so major commodities such as oil are priced in US dollars. Mark Carney is really at the mercy of this trade war and other political events in the world because they can actually influence them. So they have to make do with the postings they have available for the UK economy.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    consumer prices, pound, Brexit, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse