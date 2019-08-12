Register
18:29 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A bookmakers odds board is filled out before the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 11, 2015

    Bookmakers Not 'Shirking Their Responsibilities' to Consumer - Academic

    © AP Photo / Jon Super
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to Gambling Commission statistics, complaints about British bookmakers have risen by almost 5,000 percent in the last five years.

    Dr Mark Griffiths, a distinguished professor of behavioural addiction at Nottingham Trent University, has shared his opinion on the reasons behind this increase.

    Sputnik: Why do you feel that bookmakers have received more complaints over the past few years?

    Dr Mark Griffiths: The increase could be for a number of reasons. We as a culture now are getting more used to complaining about various things, and I don’t think the British bookmaking industry have shirked their responsibilities, because obviously they are trying to take these complaints as seriously as they can.

    When you put out a helpline number that’s next to a gambling machine, or you put it on the back of a lottery ticket, what you’ll see is an increase in people calling that helpline. By the industry making people more aware of the initiative, what happens then is that more people use that particular avenue.

    In this case, bookmakers don’t hide the fact that if you’ve got complaints you can contact them. If we look at the actual numbers, the massive increase - we started with a very low base - I think the first year there was something like one 129 complaints, now five years  later, we’ve got over 8,000.

    When you look at 8,000 complaints when you’ve got a population of potentially millions of people gambling, it’s still a very small percentage; that’s not in any way to say that the industry don’t have a responsibility, but I think we need to put this into context.

    Sputnik: Have bookmakers been shirking their responsibility to the consumer?

    Dr Mark Griffiths: There are millions and millions of bets in bookmakers that are placed every year; what you’ve got here is around 8,000 who’ve made complaints, and my understanding is that most of those have to do with duty of care, social responsibility issues, and issues around losses.

    Again, these are very important issues; I was one of the people that helped the association of British bookmakers to put forward what they call their code of conduct in relation to what they do in terms of duty of care towards their customers. Obviously one of the things that are in there is that if complaints are made, they’ve got to be investigated and sorted out.

    I don’t think any bookmaker is shirking their responsibilities now, because if they are not performing the duties that they are asked of, they will have their operating license taken away from them; the gambling commission are very strict on this.

    Sputnik: Should more restrictions on gambling advertisements be put in place?

    Dr Mark Griffiths: I’ve been doing research over the past 18 months, particularly looking at things like the content of advertising out there, and we’ve been particularly looking at bookmakers and their sports adverts, most of these surround football, and a lot of the marketing, advertising and rhetoric used is about the gambler being completely in control of what they are doing. When you put all the onus on the gambler, that’s not necessarily sending out the message that at the end of the day, the bookmakers are going to make money, not the gamblers or the punters themselves.

    I personally would like to see a restriction of all gambling advertising after nine o'clock; I’m not for prohibiting or banning gambling advertising. For most people this is a leisure activity which they enjoy and have no problems.

    I would like to see that the loophole that we have, that you can have gambling advertising around sports matches and football matches, for instance I watched two football matches yesterday with one of my teenage children, and he was bombarded with gambling advertising; he’s lucky, he’s got a father who can tell him about gambling advertising, but most children watching those are not going to be educated by their parents about gambling and marketing adverts that they see at one o’clock, three o’clock and five o’clock in the afternoon, which I was watching yesterday. I would like the loophole relaxed and to see no form of gambling advertising until after the nine pm watershed.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Mark Griffiths and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Next UK Prime Minister: Bookmakers' Favourites to Replace Theresa May
    UK Bookmakers Predict Kim, Moon Likely Candidates to Win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
    Online Bookmaker to Pay Out $1 Million in Early Bets For A Clinton Presidency
    Tags:
    responsibility, consumer, betting, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse