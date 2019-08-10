Register
04:30 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Catastrophe is Here’: Water Scarcity Threatens One-Quarter of Humanity

    © Photo: Pronob Ghosh/CIWEM EPOTY 2017
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    323

    An increasing number of the world’s people are facing “extremely high” water stress, but a great deal can still be done to reverse the damage, Jodi Dean, a professor of political science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, told Sputnik Friday.

    According to a report released Tuesday by the World Resources Institute (WRI), 25% of the world’s population across 17 countries faces “extremely high” water stress, meaning they are using more than 80% of the water they have every year. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/loss-of-water-threatens-a-quarter-of-hum

    The report found that Qatar is the globe's most water-stressed country, followed by Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Jordan, Libya, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, the United Arab Emirates, San Marino, Bahrain, India, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Oman and Botswana.

    Twelve out of the 17 countries facing extremely high water stress are in the Middle East and North Africa, but India, which ranked as the 13th most water stressed country, is three times more populous than the other 16 countries on the list combined. 

    The Indian city of Chennai has been in the spotlight this year over its ongoing water crisis: in June, city officials revealed that “Day Zero” had been reached, as the four main reservoirs that provide the city with water had gone dry.

    “Millions of people are facing right now the effects of climate [change] and the ways that climate change exacerbates hundreds of years of really extreme and non-sustainable forms of industrial development,” Dean told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “Some of these water crises wouldn’t be quite so bad if there had been larger, more planned practices of sustainably developing the areas rather than just rampant, fast growth just for the sake of making some profits of building a company here or building some high rises there.”

    “So one of the things that’s so tragic is that there are ways that this did not have to happen if there had been sustainable practices before, and now places that have had to rush to develop are facing the worst kinds of effects from this warming climate,” she said.

    “The situation is getting more severe, and there could have been steps that could have been taken over a period of decades to adapt more, to try to develop what are called sponge cities, to try and develop areas that actually absorb the water … and more rationally develop these communities,” Magdoff said.

    The World Future Council defines sponge cities as “a particular type of city that does not act like an impermeable system, not allowing any water to filter through the ground, but, more like a sponge, actually absorbs the rain water, which is then naturally filtered by the soil and allowed to reach into the urban aquifers.”

    “So, when you put the two together, that is, rampant development that gave no thought whatsoever to the potential for water shortages, and you put that together with a situation where water shortages are becoming more common for long periods of time, you have a crisis,” Magdoff explained.

    Although the US as a whole ranked 71st on the WRI list, several states, including New Mexico and California, were found to have high levels of water stress, with the former’s level being comparable to the UAE’s. That means that almost a quarter of the world’s population - around 1.7 billion people - are experiencing or will soon experience severe drought issues.

    “I think that’s a really important point to recognize: that the catastrophe is here. One of the things that is so remarkable about the really significant water crisis in parts of India and parts of the Middle East is when we keep in mind these were areas subject to British colonialism and other forms of colonialism. India in particular - the British industrial practices replaced practices that they [India] had that were much more sustainable, much more responsive to the climate, much more mindful of the need to conserve water. And then when the British practices came in, they really disrupted the forms of water conservation that had a long history. So it’s not accidental that the places are seeing these worst kind of catastrophic effects are those that have essentially had colonial and industrial practices of production attached to them,” Dean explained.

    With water scarcity severely impacting the lives of people, increased protests and higher water prices can both be expected. 

    “I think we should all expect as these crises intensify that people aren't going to be able to take it any longer, and we will start to see people pushing back. We have already seen some of that in India, as people have been protesting the water shortages and the rationing. I would expect we would also start to see city and state governments respond aggressively to the upheaval that will necessarily and rightly accompany the anger as people realize that water, in a lot of places, is privatized … Water prices will continue to jack up,” Dean told Sputnik.

    Increased water stress is undeniably linked to migration, as people attempt to escape dangerous circumstances or poverty-stricken areas, Magdoff pointed out. 

    “The Syrian civil war started [after] four years of drought, where farmers from the rural areas moved into the cities, destabilized the country. Migrations from Central America have [led to] some significant drought over the last few years, and you have had farmers who just basically can’t grow their crops. And you combine this with political instability basically resulting from US interventions there for the last 30 to 40 years, and you have very good reasons for people to migrate. They just can’t live at home,” Magdoff explained.

    Another report released Thursday by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that better land management could mitigate climate change, highlighting the role degraded land plays in global warming. 

    “When land is degraded, it becomes less productive, restricting what can be grown and reducing the soil’s ability to absorb carbon. This exacerbates climate change, while climate change in turn exacerbates land degradation in many different ways,” a Thursday press release explains.

    “In the report that came out just this week on land use and food use from the IPCC, one of the things that’s interesting in there is that they recognize there can be ways to respond to, to adapt to, to mitigate the worst effects if there is action on a sweeping scale. It lets us know that socioeconomic choices can reduce the effects of climate change, or they can exacerbate the effects of climate change. We can’t turn back the clock, but we can keep things from getting worse if we respond appropriately,” Dean explained.

    Magdoff agreed, stressing the role that capitalism plays in climate change.

    “I don't know if [damage from climate change] is fully reversible, but certainly a lot can be done. I think the main thing [is] the way decisions are made in our society,” he said. “Somehow we have to make decisions in which the environment and humanity come into the decision-making process. Right now, decisions are made, with regard to doing almost anything, on the basis of profit. Can you make money out of it? If you can make money out of it, good. If you can’t make money out of it, not good. That’s the way capitalism functions. Somehow we need to get to a system in which there is a mechanism for taking the environment into account in the decision-making process and taking social issues into account.”

    Related:

    Namibia Asks Russia for Humanitarian Assistance Amid Severe Drought - Officials
    India May Bypass Drought-Hit Kenya in Global Tea Market - Analysts
    California ‘Earthquake Drought’ Signals State is Overdue For the Big One - Study
    US Sex Drought Reaches New Climax: 23% of Americans Had No Sex in 2018
    Aussie Farmers Strip For Cheeky Nude Calendar in Fundraiser Following Devastating Drought
    Tags:
    capitalism, water, global warming, report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse