Register
10:07 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Greek and EU flags in the city of Vathy on the island of Samos, June 2019

    Why Greeks Continue to Distrust the EU?

    © AFP 2019 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Greeks are pessimistic, and they don’t trust the European Union. A Eurobarometer study showed that in all EU member states, the majority of respondents "are optimistic about the future of the EU," apart from Greece.

    In Greece, 51% of respondents are pessimistic about the EU’s future, 66% don’t trust European institutions, while only 33% of respondents are "satisfied" with the European Union’s actions. Memoranda, albeit formally, are in the past, the country’s economy has shown slight growth, and the unemployment rate has decreased slightly. However, the Greeks still do not sympathize with the EU.

    Several experts and residents of Athens have reflected on what could be the reasons for this Euro-pessimism.

    According to Christos Nikas, Professor of International and European Studies at the University of Macedonia, the Greek Euroscepticism is due to the country’s recent economic "adventures":

    "Those who represented European institutions during the Greek crisis don’t just remain in their positions; their promotion is being discussed. Today these people say: "Sorry, we’ve destroyed the Greek economy." They already admit this; they realize they’ve made a mistake. They didn’t expect that the measures they introduced would have such a negative impact on the Greek economy. Their policy has failed; it led to disaster." The Greek expert believes this is one of the explanations for the results of the Eurobarometer survey.

    There can be no question of trusting the EU when the people who played a key role in the Greek crisis remain in their positions or, in the worst case, they are replaced by people with similar judgments and thinking, Mr Nikas noted. "Either they themselves or those who share their views remain in these posts."

    According to Christos Nikas, given how much the Greeks suffered during the dire financial crisis, the level of distrust in the European Union should have been even higher.

    "The British leave, despite the fact they suffered less."

    In this context, Mr Nikas made a direct comparison with the UK, which is expected to leave the European Union on 31 October 2019.

    "England, which hasn’t experienced even half of what Greece had to go through, just takes off the hat and leaves," he noted, referring to Brexit.

    The expert also emphasized the price of what is called the "salvation" of the Greek economy, which resulted in the country being forced to take rigorous measures:

    "The country has suffered such enormous damage that therapy would last at least until 2030," he said, warning of at least 20 "lost" years.

    Despite the fact that technically the country has withdrawn from the memoranda, the Greek government needs the approval of European institutions in order for "the economy and taxpayers to take a breath":

    "The Damocles sword of "approval" that we must get from European institutions still weighs above us.

    The fact that we’ve withdrawn from the memorandum is conditional since [our] independence in pursuing economic policy hasn’t been restored," the expert explained.

    "European politicians have a huge responsibility, but they don’t understand this. They have compromised the dignity of the Greeks. We have all been accused of laziness, parasitism, as well as of the fact that we live on the money of Europeans. It goes beyond reality," Christos Nikas concluded.

    "The EU is under the economic leadership of Germany."

    For his part, Christodoulos Giallouridis, Professor of International Relations at Pantheon University, offered another explanation for Greece’s distrust of the European Union:

    "When it was first founded, the European Union had a different mission – uniting Europeans in the "United States of Europe," the professor recalled.

    "Today there is no such state system. There are European states and European bureaucracy, which is imposed by the strong," he added.

    The expert stressed that Europe is dominated by forces that "try to impose their interests on the weaker, as well as those states that are unable to follow the fast pace of development of others."

    This results in specific problems because, according to Giallouridis, "various economic recovery programmes are created based on the German understanding of the economy, but they don’t fit into the Greek mentality."

    Thus, as Mr Giallouridis noted, "problems of distrust in Europe’s future and the EU’s ability to "support" the weakened South arise."

    In general terms, the professor believes that the reason for the Greek pessimism is in the structure of modern Europe, which is far from the expected structure of the "United States of Europe":

    "At the moment, the primacy of some states over the rest has been established, and the European Union is under the economic leadership of Germany and a little bit [under that of ] France," Christodoulos Giallouridis concluded.

    The poll

    25-year-old Yanis is one of those who are pessimistic about the European Union’s future. He believes that EU membership "didn’t benefit Greece."

    "They [the EU] have the means and opportunities to help Greece, but they don’t do that," he said, noting that the EU’s position will not change, because "in recent years it has been following a certain direction."

    Thassos, 80, accuses the European Union of many of Greece’s problems. He believes the European Union is responsible for "reduced pensions, increased prices, reduced health services and insecurity. They [the EU] could definitely do something better," he says.

    As for the future, he thinks things will get "worse." "We have a bunch of loans, where will we get the money to pay them?" he wondered. "We’re not producing anything," he added.

    When asked what the European Union can do, he said: "Put up barriers at the border and take away illegal immigrants."

    "Greece shouldn’t have joined the EU," Pandelis, a Canadian-born Greek, said.  In his opinion, the EU’s interest lies in the country’s strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea, and tourists who "come there on vacation because it’s cheap." "What else do they help us with?" he wondered.

    "Our generation is not so negative about the European Union because many of my peers work for companies outside Greece and companies with foreign interests in Greece," Myrtoleni, 32, noted. However, the woman added that "it’s better to be part of the union and help each other."

    Only a few said that they were generally satisfied with the European Union, but even they doubt the EU’s role in several issues, such as migration or the economy.

    Yanis, 44, said he had a positive attitude towards the European Union; but he pointed out that "they’ve made mistakes on some issues," as in how they "coped with the financial crisis." "There was very strong pressure on us," he noted, adding that the EU "could have done more to help us."

    "Everyone is driven by commercialism," Spyros, 40, said. He believes it’s good that Greece is an EU member, but, "they don’t help solve some problems, such as migration and defence issues. They haven’t shown they are on our side. We are on our own," the man said.

    *Views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    economy, European Union, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse