Register
02:13 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chelsea Manning speaks at a rally in support of the J20 defendants

    ‘Don’t Testify’: Manning May Face $441,000 in Fines By Avoiding Grand Jury’s Perjury ‘Setup’

    Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    307

    A US federal judge has denied whistleblower Chelsea Manning’s appeal to have financial penalties for her refusal to cooperate with a grand jury reconsidered. Manning and her supporters believe the government hopes to trick her into perjury by asking repeat questions, a journalist told Sputnik.

    The Trump administration “wants to get her back in jail to punish her for her original crime because they don’t agree” with her 2017 commutation by the previous Obama administration, Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Wednesday.

    “That is a very logical and possible explanation for why they’re holding her.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/judge-upholds-outrageous-fines-imposed-o

    US District Judge Anthony Trenga said in a Wednesday order that Manning “has proffered a substantial number of financial records documenting her assets, liabilities, and current and future earnings,” and therefore “has the ability to comply with the Court’s financial sanctions or will have the ability after her release from confinement. Therefore, the imposed fines of $500 per day after 30 days and $1,000 per day after 60 days is not so excessive as to relieve her of those sanctions or to constitute punishment rather than a coercive measure.”

    Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, has refused to cooperate with an Alexandria, Virginia, grand jury in its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Manning published stolen US government documents on the website in 2010, which proved the US military was guilty of performing and covering up war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but was released in 2017 after US President Barack Obama reduced her sentence to seven years in confinement.

    Manning says the details sought by the grand jury were covered thoroughly in her 2013 trial, and so has refused to testify about them again, believing it to be an attempt to entrap and discredit her for giving a different account than before. She was subsequently jailed in March 2019, and then re-jailed in May after a new grand jury found her in contempt once more. However, the second time around, the court prescribed the financial penalties Trenga mentioned: $500 a day after the first 30 days, and $1,000 a day after the first 60 days.

    At that rate, Manning could accumulate $441,000 in fines by the time the grand jury’s term expires in 15 months, her lawyers wrote on Sparrow Media Wednesday.

    In her appeal, Manning argued that this was so far beyond her ability to pay as to render it “meaningless” as a punishment, but noted that she would “rather be in debt forever” than betray her principles. Grand juries are not permitted to punish those subpoenaed to testify if the punishment isn’t believed to be able to compel them to cooperate.

    “I am disappointed but not at all surprised,” Manning said Wednesday in response to the news. “The government and the judge must know by now that this doesn’t change my position one bit.”

    Lauria told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the US had already handed down Assange’s indictments, which include 18 charges, some stemming from the 1917 Espionage Act, so there was no clear reason why the government would continue to hold Manning.

    Nancy Hollander, one of Manning’s former lawyers, told Lauria on the podcast CN Live! last month that she believes the grand jury wants to ask Manning “trick questions” to try and catch her with a perjury charge, since the Trump administration doesn’t agree with Obama’s decision to commute the whistleblower’s sentence and free her.

    “The perjury would be something to match up her previous testimony during her court martial and ask her some questions now about that and see if she gives a different answer,” Lauria said.

    Kiriakou, himself a whistleblower who went to federal prison for his disclosures, noted that such “setups” are common for whistleblowers.

    “The way to avoid being set up is don’t testify,” Lauria noted. “That’s why she’s not testifying - one of the reasons!” However, Manning has also made it clear that she objects to grand juries in principle, noting that few nations still make use what she considers an unfair institution.

    Related:

    Chelsea Manning Ordered Back to Jail for Refusing to Testify to Grand Jury
    Chelsea Manning Remains Vigilant Despite Financial Pressure From US Government
    Chelsea Manning ‘Would Rather Be In Debt Forever’ Than Pay ‘Putative’ Court Fines
    Tags:
    WikiLeaks, Perjury, Loud and Clear, jail, fines, grand jury, Joe Lauria, Chelsea Manning
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse