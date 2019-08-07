Register
09:27 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags of Japan and the U.S. are seen in front of a monitor showing U.S. President Donald Trump at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017

    Japan Needs to Balance its Alliance with the US amid China's Rise - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Toru Hanai
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea on Tuesday after criticizing the United States and South Korea for conducting joint military exercises since 5 August.

    Pyongyang warned that the drills would increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula and could jeopardize North Korea-US talks on the nuclear issue.

    "Constructive dialogue cannot be expected at a time when a simulated war practice targeted at the dialogue partner is taking place," North Korea said in a statement.

    The country has conducted four rounds of weapons tests over the past two weeks as nuclear negotiations with Washington stalled in the past month.

    During the next two weeks, the US and its allies will conduct exercises at the computer command centre. Emergency response methods on the Korean Peninsula will also be developed. According to South Korea's Defense Ministry, the exercises will test Seoul's capabilities for planned retaking of wartime operational control of its troops from the US.

    The command post exercises known as '19-2 Dong Maeng' are a scaled-down version of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drills that were suspended. Earlier, the allies announced the cessation of their biggest annual joint war games - Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, to resolve the situation in the region.

    Seoul agreed to hold the current exercises, despite stern warnings from Pyongyang. The DPRK considers these exercises a violation of the agreements reached during summits. Pyongyang condemned the drills, saying that the launch of short-range missiles was "an official warning to the South Korean warmongers."

    In this photo released by Japan Air Self Defense Force, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, fly with a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter jet over Japan's southern island of Kyushu, just south of the Korean Peninsula, during a Japan-U.S. joint exercise Sunday, July 30, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Japan Air Self Defense Force
    In this photo released by Japan Air Self Defense Force, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, fly with a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter jet over Japan's southern island of Kyushu, just south of the Korean Peninsula, during a Japan-U.S. joint exercise Sunday, July 30, 2017.

    It is still challenging for Seoul to balance between allied commitments to the United States and the interests of forming a transparent, trusting relationship with North Korea. A high degree of tension on the Korean Peninsula is used by the United States to justify building up its military presence there. At the same time, allied relations with South Korea have become a way of pursuing this policy. Following the inertia in allied obligations to the US, the inability or unwillingness of South Korea to revise them to reflect national interests and maintain an inter-Korean dialogue has become a significant obstacle to normalizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    Unlike South Korea, Japan seems to have shifted its attitude towards the United States. This is Tokyo's reaction to the uncertainty of US President Donald Trump's diplomacy, said Su Hao, founding director of the Center for Strategic and Peace Studies at the China Foreign Affairs University, during a seminar on Japan's security policy organized by the Charhar Institute.  The Global Times published an abstract of his speech.

    Su Hao noted that Japan was shocked by Trump's statement that the US-Japan Security Treaty is one-sided to the disadvantage of the United States, and is unfair since it requires only Washington to protect Tokyo, but not vice versa. After this, Tokyo decided to distance itself from Washington. At the same time, Japan is aware that without China, its economic growth will be limited. Japan needs to balance its alliance with the United States amid China's rise.

    What kind of balance could be reached? Su Hao believes that balance for Japan is informal and unspoken: "Japan, after all, is a US military ally, the long-term development history has formed special relations between them," the expert noted. "So-called balance for Japan is to maintain special allied relations with the United States, but only through political orientation and behaviour, but not by sharp opposition to China or open confrontation with it, as was earlier the case."

    While maintaining relations with the United States, Japan still needs to cooperate with China in areas where it shares economic interests with Beijing, Su Hao pointed out, and in terms of regional security it is necessary to pay close attention to China's influence in the region, he stressed.

    "Japan is part of the production chain of the East Asian economy; therefore, it is connected to China. Long-term confrontation with China will not contribute to the development of the Japanese economy. There is competition between Japan and China, and there are some obvious security contradictions. Japan, of course, will not be on China's side, but at the same time, it can take a relatively prudent stance when the US calls for taking its side and confronting China," the scholar said.

    Preparations are currently underway for the China-Japan-South Korea summit in December in Beijing,  says the Kyodo agency, citing unnamed diplomatic sources. China will preside over this tripartite format this year, it proposed the date for the summit, and South Korea has already agreed to adjust President Moon Jae-in's schedule accordingly, the same sources said. Time remaining before this event is sufficient to resolve the severe trade frictions between Seoul and Tokyo. The summit may also be a chance for Seoul and Tokyo to take a fresh look at their allied relations with the United States, and to balance them, keeping in mind the China-Japan-South Korea relationship triangle.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Japanese Manufacturer Pleads Guilty to Global Price Fixing Conspiracy - US Justice Dept
    Japan Refused to Include Nuclear Ban in 1956 Joint Declaration With USSR - Reports
    US Committing Initial $29Mln in New Energy Partnership With Japan - Pompeo
    Tags:
    alliance, China, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse