The Welsh Brexit Minister has claimed that British parliamentary devolution could be in need of a revamp, given the fractures that have arisen between England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, over the issue of a no-deal Brexit.

The Brexit Party’s Andy McWilliam reflects on whether this scenario could lead to the potential break-up of the United Kingdom and what impact a no-deal Brexit would have on relations between the countries comprising the UK.

Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many pro-remain MPs in Westminster seem to believe?

Andy McWilliam: A no-deal Brexit leaves more of a clean sheet for us to make new deals, the opportunities are tremendous given the size of the global economy, and the small size of the European economy.

No deal is still probably not the best option for the short term; a deal is always better, but because of the obfuscations of the May government, it’s not possible to get a proper deal in place without full co-operation from the other side, i.e. the EU.

Sputnik: Could no-deal Brexit impact relations between the constituent countries that make up the UK?

Andy McWilliam: As someone who advocates and campaigns for independence, as the Brexit Party do and I have done before the Brexit Party existed, it would be completely wrong of me to deny the right of self-determination to all the countries of the union, and it is entirely up to them, I would always respect that, I don’t particularly want it, but would always respect it one hundred percent.

We have a lot in common, which I think means we can go forward together, and we have done so for three hundred years pretty well really.

Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson win the next general election?

Andy McWilliam: Nobody knows the answer to that; it depends quite simply on how many MPs out there, of any colour, who want to risk their seats for this particular issue. I suspect very strongly that self-interest will win the day with them, that’s my experience with most of the MPs I’ve come across if anybody tells you the answer; they don’t know.

