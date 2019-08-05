Register
19:24 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Scotland Secretary Alister Jack (L), Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd L), Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R) and SNP (Scottish National Party) Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop (R) pose for a photograph before talks at Bute House in Edinburgh during his visit to Scotland on July 29, 2019.

    Opportunities Following a No-Deal Brexit are Tremendous – Brexit Party Member

    © AFP 2019 / DUNCAN MCGLYNN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Welsh Brexit Minister has claimed that British parliamentary devolution could be in need of a revamp, given the fractures that have arisen between England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, over the issue of a no-deal Brexit.

    The Brexit Party’s Andy McWilliam reflects on whether this scenario could lead to the potential break-up of the United Kingdom and what impact a no-deal Brexit would have on relations between the countries comprising the UK.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many pro-remain MPs in Westminster seem to believe?

    Andy McWilliam: A no-deal Brexit leaves more of a clean sheet for us to make new deals, the opportunities are tremendous given the size of the global economy, and the small size of the European economy.

    No deal is still probably not the best option for the short term; a deal is always better, but because of the obfuscations of the May government, it’s not possible to get a proper deal in place without full co-operation from the other side, i.e. the EU.

    Sputnik: Could no-deal Brexit impact relations between the constituent countries that make up the UK?

    Andy McWilliam: As someone who advocates and campaigns for independence, as the Brexit Party do and I have done before the Brexit Party existed, it would be completely wrong of me to deny the right of self-determination to all the countries of the union, and it is entirely up to them, I would always respect that, I don’t particularly want it, but would always respect it one hundred percent.

    We have a lot in common, which I think means we can go forward together, and we have done so for three hundred years pretty well really.

    Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson win the next general election?

    Andy McWilliam: Nobody knows the answer to that; it depends quite simply on how many MPs out there, of any colour, who want to risk their seats for this particular issue. I suspect very strongly that self-interest will win the day with them, that’s my experience with most of the MPs I’ve come across if anybody tells you the answer; they don’t know.

     *The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit Party, no-deal Brexit, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse