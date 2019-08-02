Register
16:26 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rabbis and members of the Orthodox Jewish community attend the Installation of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as the 11th Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the UK and the Commonwealth during a ceremony at the St John's Wood Synagogue in north London on Spetember 1 2013.

    Tory Member on Jewish Community: No Other Ethnic Minority in UK Has This Much Security

    © AFP 2019 / Stefan Rousseau
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to a report by the Community Security Trust, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the UK rose in the first half of this year, with the anti-Semitism scandal in the Labour Party being a contributing factor.

    James Marlow, former head of news at the UK’s The Jewish Weekly, member of the Conservative Party, has commented on the report.

    Sputnik: The Community Security Trust, which protects the Jewish community in the UK, has said that the rise of anti-Semitism over the last six months partly reflects the news being dominated by anti-Semitism in the Labour Party. How do you estimate the current situation in the Labour Party in comparison with previous years?

    James Marlow: Well, generally, the Labour Party in the United Kingdom has been supported by a lot of the Jewish community. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was a good friend of the Jewish people. The prime minister before that, Tony Blair, was a very good friend of the Jewish community.

    In fact, he recently said in a television interview that he could not commit to voting for the Labour Party at the next general election under Jeremy Corbyn because of the anti-Semitism. But even if you look back beforehand, when the Labour Party was quite socialist, under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown they became much more moderate, and some said they were sort of conservative – in other words, they believed very much in business and they moved away from socialism.

    But James Callaghan, a former prime minister, Harold Wilson a former Labour prime minister – all of them were very, very good friends of the Jewish community. 

    Rage Against Israel, London Demo: Jeremy Corbyn MP
    © Photo: YouTube/ignatiuscrespo
    Rage Against Israel, London Demo: Jeremy Corbyn MP

    It is just since Jeremy Corbyn has stepped forward. He had a very strong reputation of being extremely anti-Israel; his attitude towards Israel was extreme, if I may say so. As a result, this attracted a lot of people who were never Labour Party supporters. They were communists, they were Marxists; they were the far-left Socialist Party who joined the Labour Party because Jeremy Corbyn was head of it. 

    And they felt comfortable – these are the new Labour Party members – they felt comfortable by saying anti-Semitic things, like for example: the Jews control the media; the Jews control the banks – the name Rothschild is mentioned many times – the Jewish people are the ones who have an influence in governments; they are the ones who start the wars. And this is classic anti-Semitism, for hundreds and hundreds of years. 

    So many of these people who were writing this on social media accounts were people who were either connected with the Labour Party, were members of the Labour Party, or they were even candidates, and in some cases they were councillors and members of the parliament. 

    Sputnik: In the first six months of 2019, 892 anti-Semitic incidents were reported. This is 10 percent more than the total recorded for the whole of 2018, and the highest for any six-month period. In your view, what are the main reasons behind the rise in anti-Semitism in the UK? Who is responsible?

    James Marlow: Despite the fact it was 892 incidents recorded by the Community Security Trust, there were a further 270 reports of potential anti-Semitic incidents. They were looked into and they were deemed to be not anti-Semitic, but they were incidents like certain suspicious activity or suspicious behaviour around Jewish locations, and criminal activity.

    One thing which is important to note when it comes to these figures, and I was looking at the CST report earlier – it says, for example, some of these incidents occur on social media. For example, a known Jewish person, whether he or she be a member of Parliament or a member of the community, or somebody who is known to be Jewish, would be specifically targeted on, say for example, Twitter by thousands of different accounts and they get messages, or pictures or images, literally hundreds, sometimes thousands of times, of all different types of anti-Semitic material

    That, according to the CST, is only counted as one incident. So potentially, there could be many, many more incidents than the 892 recorded by the CST. 

    One of the main reasons, I believe, is the internet. The internet, and the emergence and the creativity of this World Wide Web, has done amazing things for many different people: knowledge and information is right at your fingertips, right in front of your eyes. But it has also got a disadvantage because some of the bad people in the world are now able to link up with each other much greater than they were beforehand. So, for example, in America there has always been a very small, but prominent American Nazi Party; there have been specifically neo-Nazis across places in Europe: in Germany, in France, in Poland, in Hungary, and other places around the world.

    Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
    © Photo: Samuli Ikäheimo /twitter
    Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018

    These groups, through the might of the internet, through social media accounts, through groups, are able to link up and be part of what is known as the dark web and therefore they can coordinate their activity in a much greater way, because the organisation has grown. 

    Sputnik: Taking into consideration all the moves by Jewish rights organisations, are there any actions being taken at the state level to combat the growing anti-Semitism in the UK?

    James Marlow: As you know, we have a new government here in the UK; it is newly appointed by Conservative members. We have a new prime minister and they have something else on the agenda right now, because of Brexit. Therefore a lot of the focus is not being put towards these incidents at this point. But the good thing about this is that the home secretary, who Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed, is somebody known as a good friend of the Jewish community and a good friend of Israel – her name is Priti Patel; she has a lot of sympathy with the situation. Not just, by the way, against the Jewish community, but also against other ethnic minorities; because there are some quite extreme attacks against Muslims in the UK and attacks against other ethnic minorities.

    But it is true to say that because of the new leadership within the Labour Party and the fact that the hard left, the hard socialist left within the Labour Party, has now completely taken over the executive of the Labour Party and the running of the Labour Party, and they make all the rules, and this is even across the constituencies across the country, the local municipalities, where the Labour Party controls this. So even hard-left members have joined their local associations and are ousting out the Labour members of parliament that they do not like. 

    At the same time, the Conservative Party will obviously, if necessary, have to take some steps. But let’s be fair, they do. For example, the money that runs the CST came from David Cameron when he became prime minister. Theresa May took over, I think it is 13.5 million pounds per year that the government gives to the Jewish community through the CST, so that each synagogue on a Saturday will have one guard outside. So that applies to every Jewish institution, schools, and other Jewish buildings, they have one guard outside once a week, sometimes twice a week. To the best of my knowledge, no other ethnic minority in the UK has this much security. 

    Yes, some mosques have security, but it is normally done by their own people. In this particular case, every single synagogue, pretty much, has security liaisons inside or outside the synagogues – and this is done partly because of government money. So there is support from the Conservative government; I am not sure if Jeremy Corbyn would come into power whether that would continue.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    ethnic minority, Jewish Community Center, Anti-Semitic, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse