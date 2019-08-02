Register
04:08 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    US Sanctioned Iran FM Zarif Due to ‘Strong Fear’ of His ‘Negotiating Skills’

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif knows America inside and out, having studied and lived there for years. That’s why the US sanctioned him earlier this week, Sean Reynolds, the co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, told Sputnik’s Loud & Clear: they fear him as a diplomatic adversary.

    “The US administrations associated with [US National Security Adviser] John Bolton have been bent on war with Iran,” Reynolds told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/u-s-sanctions-top-iranian-diplomat

    “As a regional rival, we don’t really want much else from them [Iran] but to cease to exist or to cease to be independent of our global system. Iran is a leader in Shia Islam in the region. The Shias are sitting on top of all of the oil … and we don’t want any global or regional power with a history of resisting the US in charge of a resource as valuable as that.”

    “We [the US] don’t want a power as democratic as Iran - it’s a theocracy with strong democratic elements in the government - in charge of the region’s oil, because dictatorships are a lot more useful in exploiting that oil, which is why we are such a fierce ally of the brutal Saudi [Arabian] regime as our key agent for keeping control of the world’s energy resources,” Reynolds said.

    On Wednesday, Zarif responded to the US sanctions against him, noting that Washington must consider him a “huge threat” to its “agenda.” On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi tweeted that the US imposed sanctions on Zarif because they fear his negotiating skills.

    "The peak of stupidity and inconsistency of America's leaders is at a point where they don't recognize Dr. Zarif as being influential in Iran's policy but with the ultimate ignorance they sanction him!" Mousavi tweeted. "The Americans have a strong fear of the logic of Dr. Zarif and his negotiating skills.”

    Describing Zarif as “charismatic,” Reynolds suggested that Mousavi’s theory may be true.

    “He [Zarif] went to school here [in the US]; I think he came over here when he was 17 … he knows the place,” Reynolds told Sputnik. Zarif left Iran for the US at the age of 17 to attend a private college-prep high school in San Francisco, California. He then went on to continue his studies at San Francisco State University and the University of Denver.

    “I don’t think [US President Donald] Trump likes a reasoned person speaking to his base. We have to hope that this [sanctioning Zarif] is Trump’s vanity and not Bolton strategizing, because Bolton wants war, and Trump wants Trump,” Reynolds added.

    “We treat Iran simply having allies that aren’t ours as evidence that Iran is the region’s … greatest supporter of terror. Our allies in the region [have] committed civilian massacres. Right now, in Yemen, one forecasted number is that the famine that Saudi Arabia’s bombing campaign is driving might have killed 14 million Yemenis. But we support that ally in the region by selling them weapons,” Reynolds pointed out.

    “Peace … starts with treating weaker nations as if they have a right to defend themselves. We should recognize we are committing far worse crimes than [countries like Iran],” Reynolds added.

    “If we want an Iran that is better for its people, that is more democratic, less oppressive, then giving it the space to do that instead of trying to bomb it into democracy would be the path. The war hawks in the US, including far too many Democrats, have no interest in democracy in Iran.”

    Related:

    US Cluster Bomb-Armed Fighter Jets Patrolling Persian Gulf Amid Tensions With Iran - Report
    US Extends Restrictions Related to Iran's Nuclear Programme, Pompeo Vows to Continue Pressure
    Iran Will Prevail: Rouhani Says Tehran Ready for Worst in Effort to Salvage Nuclear Deal - Report
    Iran Prepared to Build New Production Facilities in Syria - Reports
    Britain Refuses to Barter With Iran Over Seized Tankers
    Tags:
    sanctions, Javad Zarif, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse