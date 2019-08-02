Register
04:08 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy in the Arctic

    US Arctic Research Suggests Military Motives Despite Exploratory Claims - Analysts

    © U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has military claims to the Arctic, which are likely to be the true motives behind the Pentagon's recent request for further research into the region, despite claiming that the tender was requested for exploratory purposes, experts suggested.

    The Pentagon's Defence Logistics Agency recently announced a tender to conduct market research into into several strategically important Russian territories and ports in the Arctic region to gather information about how these sites are supplied with bottled water, food, clothing, petroleum products and medicines, as well as what natural resources and materials are available there.

    The areas under question include the Kolguyev Island, which is a strategic link between the Kola and Yamal Peninsulas; the Yamal Peninsula, which holds 45 percent of Russia’s established natural gas reserves; the Yamburg, Urengoy and Medvezhye gas fields; the Murmansk Region, which houses naval, particularly submarine bases and other key sites crucial to Russia's security.

    The tender requested information on key logistical communication sites, such as roads, railways, ports and airports, saying that the gathered data would be used to improve the capacity of the private sector to respond to unforeseen "emergency situations".

    However, given that the application was issued by Washington's Defence Department, experts have their doubts on the authenticity of such claims.

    Spheres of influence

    The importance of the Arctic has been increasing over recent years, since the melting of the region’s sea ice has opened the possibility for further exploration of petroleum reserves in the area as well as navigation through the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

    Russia has been making a major claim to the Arctic region, with 10 percent of its economic investments being funneled into the development and investment into the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a forum devoted to the coveted region this year. Additionally, Russia has been building up its military might along the NSR.

    China has been another major player to invest into the region. In January, Chinese authorities issued a white paper outlining Beijing's plans for the creation of the Polar Silk Road, which is a trade route in the Arctic Region, as part of its Belt and Road economic initiative.

    The document outlined how China, which holds the status of observer in the Arctic Council, sought to cooperate with other countries to develop the region and will pursue its own interests, taking into account the interests of the global community.

    The United States, which lays claim to the Arctic through its Alaska region, has similarly recognized the strategic importance of the newly developing frontier and in a paper, released by the Department of Defence in June, prioritized a strategic approach to the Arctic to counter China and Russia's "competitive edge" in the northern region.

    "The US fears the Russian presence and the growing Chinese interest in the Arctic area, due for the latter to the realization of the New Silk Road project. This fear is used by the Pentagon to strengthen the US military industrial complex", Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, said.

    Graziani added that the Pentagon's request to gather additional information on the Arctic represented Washington's true aims to militarize the region and intimidate Russia and limit China's intentions to build partnerships with some Arctic nations.

    Mobilization Efforts

    Defence analyst, Lajos Szaszdi, echoed Graziani's suspicions and said that such a detailed report on the sources of supply and infrastructure in the region probably meant that Washington was seeking ways to improve the fast and efficient deployment of supplies with the involvement of the private sector in terms of logistical support to US and NATO forces in case of conflict in the region.

    "It is a request for intelligence research on the infrastructure and sources of supply in the Arctic region in general and regions of the Russian Arctic in particular, to support the logistical support of US and NATO forces in case there is an "emergency situation" that is military in nature", Szaszdi said.

    Szaszdi added that control over the NSR and access to key Russian strategic sites in the region would guarantee the United States a military advantage in the case that war broke out between the two superpowers and also allow it to successfully occupy the region if Russia were defeated.

    "There may be plans that in case the United States and NATO defeat Russia in a major war, the United States would occupy territory in Russia’s Arctic region as part of an imposed peace for economic and strategic reasons, as part of a planned partition of the defeated country, as [Washington] has done in the past", the defence analyst said.

    Key allies such as Canada, Norway, Denmark and the United Kingdom would undoubtedly provide crucial support to the United States in a military conflict, Szaszdi added.

    The defence analyst concluded with a word of caution, saying that the United States should abandon its hegemonic claims to the region and work with major powers, including Russia, through diplomatic means of negotiations so as to avoid the potential scenario of mutually-assured destruction in the case of a nuclear war erupting if military conflict over the Arctic region breaks out.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Norway Reportedly Detects Radioactive Leakage From Soviet Sub in Arctic (Photo)
    Beijing Refutes US Accusations of China's Hostile Claims to Arctic
    Out of Control Arctic Wildfires Burning at Rate Unseen in at Least 10,000 Years, Scientists Warn
    Monstrous Smoke Vortex Created by Massive Wildfires in Arctic Spotted From Space (Photos)
    Tags:
    military, claims, Pentagon, United States, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse