Register
19:00 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

    ‘Government is Doing the Right Thing, but It’s Very Late’ – Analyst on No-Deal Brexit Preparations

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The new funding will be provided by the British government to help the UK ease through its economic transition should it sever ties with the EU on a no-deal basis. But should Westminster have prepared for this from day one?

    Chris Mendes, leader of the Foundation party has spoken about the preparations.

    Sputnik: Will the funding by the government help assuage fears regarding a no-deal Brexit?

    Chris Mendes: The funding that has been committed is certain a good idea, but the question is; why didn’t this happen three years ago? The truth is that we’ve been led by a government over the last three years that was afraid of our independence, afraid of our self-government, and who were doing everything they possibly could to disrupt Brexit, or to keep us with one foot in, so they never really planned for no deal at all seriously from the start.

    Today we are in a situation where it’s a bit like the kid in school doing his homework at the very last minute, where the government is rightly making the proper preparations, investing money in extra border officers, medical supplies and so on, at the last minute; it really is not our finest hour.

    The government is now doing the right thing, but it’s very late.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit by the October deadline?

    Chris Mendes: What we have now of course is a government that has essentially been taken over by the vote leave campaign, so they are making all the right noises and we’ve now got people in government who actually believe in this policy, and are serious about getting out, which is something that should have happened straight after the referendum, but better late than never.

    As for the arithmetic in parliament and how we actually proceed; leaving without a deal is the legal default, parliament has already passed a law of triggering Article Fifty which would always mean leave, with or without a deal.

    That is the legal default; we are leaving on the 31st of October.

    Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson win the next general election?

    Chris Mendes: If a general election were to take place before Brexit was resolved; of course we have the emergence of the Brexit Party, which is a fascinating complication now because of course the Brexit Party is a natural consequence of Brexit taking three years to resolve itself, and there’s a lot of angry people there that would support the Brexit Party in an election.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019

    As we saw in the recent by-election in Peterborough, the Brexit Party did very well, and the Conservatives were pushed down to third place, and of course the Labour Party came first, and so it’s in an extraordinary dilemma, which is that if the Conservatives went for a general election; the Brexit Party might take a lot of their vote, and it means that a Labour government becomes much more likely, and that means that we are looking at another referendum, and another campaign to remain, so it sends the whole thing in the opposite direction.

    From the Conservatives point of view; Brexit must be resolved, and from the point of view of all of us that want to leave, Brexit must be resolved before another general election.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Chris Mendes and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK to Spend Extra 2.1 Billion Pounds on No-Deal Brexit Planning - Reports
    Bannon Warns Boris: Beware of London Bureaucracy Blocking No-Deal Brexit
    Fears Regarding the Post-Brexit Future of the Irish Border “Completely Overblown” – UKIP member
    US Congress Threatens to Block Future UK-US Trade Deals if No-Deal Brexit Disrupts Open Irish Border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse