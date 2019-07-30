Register
04:31 GMT +330 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asylum-seekers wait in the intake room at the Donna Soft-Sided Processing Facility in Donna, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

    Active Duty US Troops Now Prison Guards at Texas Detention Facility

    © REUTERS / Veronica G. Cardenas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    211

    It was reported last week that US Border Patrol detention facility in Donna, Texas, had increased the role of active duty US troops previously ordered to have no direct contact with the migrants at the facility. Their new guidelines may result in the violation of a 140-year-old law considered to be a cornerstone of American civil liberties.

    Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday to discuss the recent reports and what they may mean for the future of civil rights in the US.

    Segment begins at 2:52.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/supreme-court-backs-trump-over-congress-

    Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) told NBC News last week that the monitoring of migrants by US troops along the US-Mexico border is cause for concern for everyone.

    "It's not the role of the US military to be a prison guard," he asserted, adding that service members are being placed "in a precarious legal situation" that is "teetering on the edge of the Posse Comitatus law."

    “Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army or the Air Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both,” reads the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

    Even though the troops are unarmed, under federal law they cannot solely perform police duties, such as intervening in a fight; they can only support law enforcement officials.

    According to NBC, Customs and Border Patrol officials claim that US troops are simply performing wellness checks as part of their monitoring of the migrants, a duty that is “not a law enforcement function.”

    “This president and his administration will do anything to send a signal to his hardcore, hardcore, right-wing base that he meant business when he said he was going to solve, one way or another, the undocumented worker problem,” Gutiérrez told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou on Monday.

    He went on to say that US President Donald Trump’s administration “has made it a point to use the weakest sector of the working class in the United States” for a sort of “social control experimentation.”

    In his opinion, current actions against undocumented immigrants and the reported violations of laws such as the Posse Comitatus Act are a precursor for infringing on the rights of the American people.

    “This is very, very serious because, ultimately, I believe the target of these unlawful actions is to go and in some way adversely affect the civil rights of American citizens,” Gutiérrez asserted.

    “The message of the building of this wall sends … a message that’s very threatening to the undocumented population that, years ago, would come in and depart the US,” the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition director said of Trump’s border wall plan. “People fear that if they depart the US, it will be very unlikely that they will easily come back in. In fact, what this building of this wall has done is that it’s made it much tougher for people to leave and come back in.”

    Related:

    Trump Policies Directed at Central American Immigrants Create Vicious Crisis Cycle
    Mexico Deploys 15,000 Troops on US Border to Stop Migration
    ‘Many Immigrants Would be Afraid’: US Supreme Court Blocks Census Citizenship Question
    ‘New Normal’: ICE Raid Threats Are ‘Collective Psychological Terror’ on US Immigrants
    US Democrats Decry Trump’s ‘White Supremacist’ Agenda, But Serve ‘Same Corporate Masters’
    Tags:
    civil rights, Civil Rights, troops, troops, troops, US Military, US military, US Military, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Customs and Border Patrol, US Border Patrol, Border Patrol, Border Patrol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse