Register
22:24 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Delegates speak in front of the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, after the first day session of the World Trade Organization, in Geneva, Switzerland (File)

    China's WTO Status: Why Trump is Stepping Up Pressure on Beijing Ahead of Shanghai Trade Talks

    © AP Photo / Salvatore Di Nolfi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Following the resumption of trade talks with China, Donald Trump has exerted further pressure on Beijing by questioning the latter's WTO status. On 26 July, the president ordered the US Trade Representative to stop treating China as an "emerging" economy unless the WTO takes measures with regard to Beijing's "unfair" advantages.

    US President Donald Trump has ramped up the pressure on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of trade talks in Shanghai on 30 July by announcing his dissatisfaction with Beijing's "developing country" status in the World Trade Organisation.

    "The WTO is broken when the world’s richest countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. No more!" Trump tweeted on 26 July referring to the United States Trade Representative memo concerning large developing nations including the People's Republic that has been a member of WTO since 2001.

    ​The US president directed his Trade Representative to stop treating large emerging economies as "developing" in case the WTO does not initiate reforms with regard to these countries' "unfair advantages" within the next 90 days.

    In response, China's news outlets lashed out at Washington calling the US tactics an "old trick" destined to fail.

    "WTO members will have to debate on this and decide together. The US does not have the final say on this," Huo Jianguo, vice chairman of the China Society for World Trade Organisation Studies, told the Global Times on 28 July.

    WTO Dispute: US Accusing China of Every Problem Presenting No Evidence

    "It is sadly ironic that in any circumstances the US acts unilaterally, looking only to its own interests," said Fabio Massimo Parenti, an associate professor of economic and political geography at the Lorenzo de Medici Italian International Institute in Florence. "Trump is the new 'tariff lord', he launched the trade war against China and other competitors and divides the world into friends and enemies according to the extent to which countries accomplish or not the US will. Like for example in the recent evolution of the trade war with China, negating WTO principles."

    Parenti noted that Washington is urging the WTO to carry out market reforms, "accusing China of every problem without evidence," including "unproved national security issues related to Telecom Corporations or Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) thefts."

    "It is important to remember that China entered WTO in 2001 after changing thousands of laws and regulations and accepting all the conditions negotiated at international level. No one contested the Chinese accomplishment to WTO requirements," the Italian professor said, adding that the agreement imposed certain constraints on Chinese exports years after its accession to the WTO.

    According to Parenti, the US and Europe pushed for WTO expansion which benefited the internationalisation of their companies through the opening up of many foreign markets.

    "Western corporations could expand around the world - supported by US dollar dominance - exploiting lower labor costs, lack of internal competition and financial weaknesses," the Italian academic argues. "At the same time, entire regions of the world experienced problems, namely financial crises, related to fast opening up, foreign speculation-manipulation, and weak economic and institutional environments."

    Although China was exploited it; it managed "to strengthen its political independence and priorities, avoiding deep crises, reforming gradually its own economic environment, and combining carefully international integration and domestic development," Parenti said, adding that now, when China is rising, the US has thrown into question "the institutional architecture" it built along with Europe.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the room to participate in the Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the room to participate in the "Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration" event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019

    Trump's Confrontational Trade Actions Make It Difficult to Sort Out WTO Issue

    Thomas Prusa, American professor of economics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey believes that the US is deliberately stepping up pressure on China ahead of the Shanghai talks.

    "Different rules for developing countries within the GATT/WTO is nothing new," Prusa says. "The Trump Administration is essentially saying they don’t like the deals that were negotiated in the past. Changing the rules could be done as part of a regular negotiating round.  However, that would mean the US (and other developed countries) would have to give something in return. The US just wants a one-way street - give the US more.  This is not how trade negotiations normally go".

    According to the American economist, "the US has already been reneging on provisions of the China accession."

    "In that sense, this is just the latest example of changing the terms for China," adding that Trump's actions have come as "yet another sign that the trading system is broken."

    Simon Lester, associate director of Cato Institute's Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, presumes that "there is a real issue with some countries that are fairly wealthy claiming developing country status, and taking on fewer obligations at the WTO."

    "It is not clear how much practical impact this has, but at least in theory some countries are doing less than they should," he believes. "Thus, the Trump administration’s demands do have some basis. However, the administration’s various other confrontational actions on trade policy may make it difficult to get a resolution to this issue."

    Commenting on the upcoming US-China trade talks in Shanghai, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow signalled on 26 July that he "wouldn’t expect any grand deal."

    "We anticipate, we strongly expect the Chinese to follow through (on) goodwill and just helping the trade balance with large-scale purchases of US agriculture products and services," Kudlow told CNBC referring to the preliminary agreements reached at the G20 in late June.

    China and the US agreed to make steps to break the deadlock after the Trump administration resorted to further tariffs after the countries' trade talks stalled in May. While China vowed to make some tariff-free purchases of US farm goods, the US pledged to ease some restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which was blacklisted in May. However, neither country has yet to make a substantive move.

    According to Trump, Beijing may delay the signing of the Sino-American trade deal until after the US 2020 presidential election in the hope that a Democratic candidate who could be easier to negotiate with will come out on top.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bid for Truce in Trade War? China Opens Finance, High Tech to Foreign Investment - Pundit
    Trade War Targets Foreign Investments in China, Beijing Should Prop Up Economic Confidence - Pundit
    Huawei Pledges $3.1bn in Italy Over Three Years to Build 5G, Revive Economy Amid US-China Trade War
    US Firms Wish to Participate in China’s Import Expo Despite Ongoing Trade War, Beijing Says
    Tags:
    WTO, trade talks, US-China trade war, trade war, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse