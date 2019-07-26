Register
07:26 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posed with newly-elected Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs during a photocall in London on May 11, 2015

    Analyst: SNP Made 'Profound' Mistake in Linking EU Membership with Scottish Independence

    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her desire to discuss proposals for a second Scottish Independence referendum, with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Colin Fox, national co-spokesperson of the Scottish Socialist Party expressed his views on the future Anglo-Scottish relations following the shakeup in Westminster.

    Sputnik: Do you see Boris Johnson granting Scotland a second independence referendum?

    Colin Fox: I think Boris Johnson will not entertain the idea; remember, he needs to grant permission to the Scottish government to hold a second referendum, it needs to come from Westminster so I don’t see that changing.

    Sputnik: Why do you feel Nicola Sturgeon is so pro EU, given the fact that Brussel’s policies have often been harmful to Scotland?

    Colin Fox: I think the SNP have made a profound mistake in linking the case for membership of the EU with Scotland’s case for self-determination, as far as I’m concerned these are completely separate issues.

    It doesn’t serve the case for independence any good; the argument that somehow is offered is that Scotland wants the right to determine its own decisions, free from Westminster’s interference, only to hand them back to Brussels where we’d have no independence whatsoever.

    Look at the case of Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland; they didn’t have any independent opportunity to make their own decisions inside the EU, so for me as a socialist I want to ensure that Scotland’s got the right to take its own decisions free from interference from anywhere.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as Nicola Sturgeon claims?

    Colin Fox: Nicola Sturgeon’s credibility in this has been shot to pieces in the last three years. She has predicted all sorts of economic catastrophes and armageddon for Scotland ever since 2016, and they’ve palpably failed to materialise.

    I don’t think she has any idea what’s going to happen with Brexit on the 31st of October, or whenever Boris Johnson gets or doesn’t get a deal, so I think she would be wiser to keep the two issues separated and concentrate on her day job, which is essentially to make the case for independence and show the working people in Scotland how they’ll be better off economically, politically and socially by being independent, and that’s what she should be doing, but unfortunately she’s been distracted from that job for some time now.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Most Scots Oppose Sturgeon's Plans for Scotland to Stay in EU Single Market
    Scotland UKIP Leader: We Have Saga of PM Who Deep Down Doesn't Want to Leave EU
    My Independent Scotland is Part of Europe but Not the EU
    Tags:
    EU, Independence, Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), SNP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse