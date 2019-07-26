Register
07:26 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo

    Is It Safe to Go Into the Water? First Beach Opens Near Fukushima

    © AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Kitaizumi Beach, located near the nuclear power plant, has been opened to the public. There have already been surf and volleyball competitions on the beach.

    This means that the level of radiation in the air and water has purportedly returned to safe levels, such as those recorded before the tragedy.

    Sputnik has asked some Russian experts who are closely following the situation to comment on the news.

    Sergey Gribalev, the Head of the Ecological Laboratory for Public Control and a member of the Collective Council at the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology, agrees that in recent years enormous work has been done in Japan to eliminate the consequences of the accident. The expert, however, expressed some concern.

    “Satellite pictures show that the nuclear power plant regularly discharged water into the ocean. According to Japan, this water has been thoroughly purified from radionuclides and everything is under control. And indeed all the necessary measurement results are publicly accessible. But unfortunately, Tokyo has rejected all the requests to carry out an international monitoring of the situation”, Gribalev explained.

    “It seems to me that a joint project by scientists from various countries on the site can help to better calculate all the risks; especially for the future. In fact, if plankton and oceanic fauna get even a small dose of radiation, it can become a ticking time bomb. For instance, it can lead to activity and the birth of new bacteria, and even mutations in the fish that end up on our tables”, the expert added.

    For his part, Sergey Frolya, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences who is part of the international project for the purification of water from radiation for TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company), doesn’t share Gribalev’s concerns.

    “I constantly monitor publicly accessible TEPCO data and I totally trust it”, he told Sputnik.

    “The data is updated several times a day. Moreover, in a week I will be in Japan myself and I’m definitely going to this beach”, Frolya said.

    “People have been living in this area for some time, so water control in this place has been particularly painstaking for years. The figures it shows correspond to world safety standards and all the criteria of the World Health Organisation. I recognise the fact that the long-term effect of small doses of radiation hasn’t yet been fully investigated; we don’t have much data. But at the moment the WHO says that small doses of radiation don’t directly affect a person. In any case, they don’t represent a threat to life”, the scientist said.

    Gribalev, however, believes that you cannot be 100% certain of anything with respect to radiation.

    “Fukushima-1 is an American project. Shortly before the great disaster, after a check-up, some US representatives had warned that its security systems were obsolete and proposed to modernise them. But the proposal was rejected; they assumed that nothing terrible could happen in the two years before the date set for the closure of the plant”, Gribalev explained.

    “Unfortunately, today we know that it’s not possible to calculate everything. I am convinced that the monitoring of these potentially dangerous facilities must be international. Such a safety net hasn’t hurt anyone yet”, the expert concluded.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Sergey Gribalev and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    TEPCO Begins Removal of Nuclear Fuel Rods From Fukushima Power Plant - Reports
    Ex-TEPCO Executives May Get 5-Year Sentences Over Fukushima Disaster – Reports
    Tsunami Couldn’t Have Been Foreseen, Says Fukushima Plant Operator’s Ex-Chair
    Japan Continues Returning Residents to Fukushima Areas, Ignoring Health Risks
    Tags:
    nuclear power plant, NPP, Japan, beach, Fukushima
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse