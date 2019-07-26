Register
11:59 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Brexit Deal Boris Johnson Envisages 'Far More Threatening' for EU Than No Deal - Professor

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Shortly after assuming office as UK prime minister, Boris Johnson quickly appointed his team of senior ministers, who share his strong pro-Brexit stance. Dr Donnacha O'Beachain, associate professor at the School of Law and Government, Dublin City University, talks about the prospects for the new cabinet.

    Sputnik:  Boris Johnson swept out much of Theresa May's Cabinet – why is he in such a hurry? What's behind his move?

    Dr Donnacha O'Beachain: The culling of so many cabinet stalwarts is designed to bolster the impression that Johnson means business and that his premiership – however brief it might be – represents a break from that of his predecessor. It is a cabinet designed to appease the Eurosceptic Brexiteer wing of the Tory party and is certainly not representative of the country at large. Johnson's choice of ministers and his soaring rhetoric, which is high on aspiration but sparse on detail, seems geared for a general election rather than a complicated negotiating process.

    Prime Minister Johnson gave vital roles in his new Cabinet to leading Brexiteers. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was heading the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, denied there had been a "Leave" takeover of the Cabinet. "Boris is bringing the country together, the party together, through his cabinet appointments," he said. Do you think such an approach can help Johnson keep his promises and deliver Brexit on time?

    Dr Donnacha O'Beachain: The new Prime Minister and his Cabinet unite around the notion that what has inhibited Britain from getting the Brexit it desires - in essence, one that involves retaining the benefits of EU membership without the associated obligations, is insufficient resolve on the part of the UK government.

    Johnson's strategy – as much as one can be identified – seems to be that by threatening 'no deal', he will induce the EU to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, which was concluded by the EU and the British Government after two years of negotiations and signed by both parties. Johnson repeats the mantra that if they 'believe in Britain' then the unpalatable realities and seemingly immovable obstacles will magically dissolve as the EU realises how much it needs a deal with the UK.

     

    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain July 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / Aaron Chown/Pool
    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain July 25, 2019

    It is a false premise, of course. For the EU, a deal along the lines that Johnson aspires to would be far more threatening to the European project than 'no-deal'. This is because it would undermine the EU's raison d' être by offering a more advantageous package to a departing member than to those remaining inside the club.

    Naturally, there has been a lot of focus on the composition of the new British cabinet, but while the personalities have changed, the problems they face have not.

    The new cabinet may be united, but it is but the apex of a deeply divided minority government within a no-deal parliament that has proven incapable of reaching decisions. Moreover, the United Kingdom itself risks breaking apart with Scotland and Northern Ireland strongly opposed to any form of Brexit, let alone the hard version currently being pursued.

    How likely is it that the new Prime Minister and his Cabinet will present a plan to convince the EU to negotiate a new withdrawal agreement?

    Dr Donnacha O'Beachain: The EU has made it clear that there will be no new withdrawal agreement. There could be some tweaking of the Political Declaration that accompanies the Withdrawal Agreement, but this would not satisfy the expectations of Johnson's most ardent supporters of Brexit fundamentalists.

    It should be remembered that Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary in December 2017 when the backstop was agreed and the UK committed to respecting the financial obligations incurred while being a member of the EU. The fact that Johnson seeks now to renege on the backstop and threaten to withhold the £39 billion already agreed damages the UK's reputation, not only with the EU but also with other prospective trading partners.

    Dominic Raab, as the new Foreign Secretary has inherited many sensitive issues, from Iran to Brexit. What steps do you expect from him?

    Dr Donnacha O'Beachain: Very little (at least in terms of what is positive) is expected from Dominic Raab. He proved to be entirely out of his depth in the less difficult position of Brexit Secretary when he attempted to bluster his way through negotiations while being woefully ill-prepared on important matters of detail. His admission that he hadn't read the 35-page Good Friday Agreement, despite its centrality in the Brexit imbroglio, amply illustrated his ignorance of fundamentals. A similar confession that he "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade in goods is on the Dover-Calais crossing suggested a breathtaking lack of knowledge. Raab's choice as foreign secretary is based on his current political affinity with Boris Johnson and certainly not because he possesses the necessary expertise or temperament for the top diplomatic job.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's positions.

    Related:

    Planes, Trains and Pensioner Pains: What is in Boris Johnson’s In-Tray?
    Mr ‘Less than One Percent’ Johnson Will Be Last PM of UK
    German MP Warns 'Dear' Boris Johnson: 'Bullying Won't Succeed'
    Tags:
    Brexit, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse