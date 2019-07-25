Register
23:37 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    EU's Counter-Plan to US Car Tariffs 'Not Empty Threat', But Will This Stop Trump?

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    The EU has worked out a set of counter-measures in case the Trump administration resorts to imposing new tariffs on the bloc's vehicles and spare parts. The newly proposed plan envisages slapping tariffs on $39.1 billion worth of US goods.

    Donald Trump has yet again ramped up the rhetoric against the European Union and the bloc's trade practices, singling out Germany as “the biggest offender” and castigating the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while delivering a speech at the conservative Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit.

    "European Union is worse to us on trade than China", the US president said in a clear reference to the longstanding trade spat with the People's Republic.

    The Trump administration launched a tariff spree in March 2018 by stepping up import taxes on steel and aluminium, which prompted his European allies to complain to the WTO and trigger nothing short of a full-fledged trade war with China.

    In May 2019, the US president announced that Washington would impose tariffs on specific imported vehicles and parts which pose a threat to the country's "national security" by the US' account.

    While Trump's new measure was temporarily suspended, Brussels has worked out a counter-plan to potential US tariffs on EU cars. The European grand design envisions the imposition of extra duties of up to 35 billion euros' ($39.1 billion) worth of US goods.

    “We will not accept any managed trade, quotas or voluntary export restraints and, if there were to be tariffs, we would have a rebalancing list”, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told the European Parliament on 23 July, adding that she hopes that the EU does not have to resort to this.

    EU 'Counter-Plan' Will be Incentive for US to Escalate Conflict

    "It is a good thing that the EU does not want to violate the WTO rule that prohibits quantitative restrictions on trade", says Raoul Leering, the head of International Trade Analysis at Dutch bank ING, commenting on Malmstrom's statement. "The EU can play tougher than Countries like Canada, South Korea and Mexico that depend much more on US demand for their products than the US depends on their demand for US products. Between the US and the EU this dependency is roughly the same".

    In 2018, the US goods trade deficit with EU member states amounted to $169 billion, while trade in services with the EU, both exports and imports, reached $452 billion.

    ​The finance expert foresees that "for the US administration this will be an incentive to escalate the conflict by raising the tariff on automotive products further or including other (non-automotive) products in the basket of goods that are subject to tariff hikes from the US".

    "After all, the US is of the opinion that trade in automotive products between the US and the rest of the world is unfair because the US charges lower import tariffs on cars (2.5%) than the EU (around 10%). So retaliation of the EU would restore the un-level playing field in the eyes of the president", Leering suggests.

    Retaliation From EU Not an Empty Threat

    Nicola Borri, an economics and finance professor at Rome's LUISS Guido Carli University, believes that the EU's measure could force the US to think twice before imposing high tariffs on cars imported from the bloc.

    "US exports to the EU account for 19.1% of overall US exports in 2018", the Italian professor points out. "Therefore, retaliation from the EU is not an empty threat. Both parties have a lot to lose: we'll see if the threat of higher tariffs and trade restrictions on both sides acts as a deterrent and stops Mr Trump's aggressive trade policy towards the EU".

    Borri expects that "the US will be more careful in pushing forward the tariffs against EU cars and other products", adding that "the claim that EU vehicles are a threat to US national security is absurd".

    "It's obvious that Mr Trump thinks that trade is not a zero sum game, and he wants to be on the winning side", the professor remarks. "However, the risk is that everyone, both the US and the EU, end up on the losing side".

    Two 'Red Lines' for European Union

    According to Leering and Borri, the EU automotive industry and agriculture exports play a big role for the Europeans, constituting some sort of "red line" for the bloc's producers.

    "There are two red lines for the EU: it cannot tolerate that its vehicles are considered a threat to US national security; and it cannot put agriculture to the bargaining table", Borri says, warning that if Trump does not take this into account, there will be "no deal".

    For his part, Leering believes that while agriculture could become a real "deal breaker" for the US and EU, the bloc "has already indicated that bringing the tariff on cars back to zero is no problem, which could result in taking away the tariff barrier completely".

    According to the finance expert, the US-EU tit-for-tat tariff war will obviously hit the global economy, since "trade wars reduce world output".

    "In the short-term, some sectors and some countries could benefit from higher tariffs. But in the long-run everyone loses", Leering concludes.

    The US-China trade war, which continues to rage with ups and downs between Washington and Beijing, could provide an illustration of how prolonged trade frictions affect "warring" parties and the global economy. Thus, according to the International Monetary Fund, the escalation of the tit-for-tat tariffs could cut 0.5% off global growth by 2020.

    IHS Markit Ltd, a London-based global information provider, predicts that "in the protectionism scenario, the level of global real GDP is reduced 0.1% [in 2018], 0.8% in 2019, and 1.4% in 2020".

    "There are no real winners in this US-initiated trade war", the IHS' macroeconomic forecast said in 2018. "Countries facing new tariffs, including the United States, experience decline in real exports and GDP. Other countries are hit indirectly through weaker demand for their own exports, either through supply chains or in response to weaker global economic growth".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bid for Truce in Trade War? China Opens Finance, High Tech to Foreign Investment - Pundit
    How France May Unleash a Digital Trade War Hell by Taxing Google, Apple, Facebook & Amazon
    Trade War Targets Foreign Investments in China, Beijing Should Prop Up Economic Confidence - Pundit
    EU to Hit US With 35 Billion-Euro Duties If US Tariffs Cars, Says Trade Chief
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse