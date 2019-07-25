Register
    Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019

    Mueller's Testimony Bad Result for Dems & Those Who Wanted Evidence to Impeach Trump - SF Politician

    Opinion
    0 01

    Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has yet again reiterated during testimony to Congress that his Russia investigation did not uncover evidence of any conspiracy between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

    Reacting to Mueller's testimony, US President Donald Trump blasted "the phoney cloud" created by the Russia probe and said, "there was no defence to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt".

    Richie Greenberg, a delegate on the San Francisco GOP Central Committee and the California GOP, has commented on the impact of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony in Congress.

    Sputnik: What do you think of Mueller’s testimony in the House of Representatives? Was it a last-ditch attempt to draw attention to the collusion narrative and begin impeachment proceedings?

    Richie Greenberg: It was a very bad result for the Democrats and those who expected some different outcome or different information to be presented, which could give evidence to impeach Trump. But of course, this didn't happen, there is no additional information nor smoking gun to lead to impeachment. Mueller's testimony was terrible, scattered, he was a mess and clearly, he had problems understanding the questions he was being asked, or he did not know the information which was in the report/dossier he presented.

    Sputnik: Just last week, 332 congressmen voted against an attempt to commence impeachment proceedings. Why is this move still popular among some in the Democratic Party?

    Richie Greenberg: For one thing, there will always be politicians and the media who will refuse to admit they were wrong, and instead blame Trump for everything, and insist there is some behind-the-scenes deal to avoid impeachment.

    Also, many of the presidential candidates are looking for a way to get attention to their campaigns, and those candidates who are lowest in the polls (and the most desperate) will make the loudest and most severe accusations.

    Sputnik: After Mueller concluded that no one from the Trump campaign had tried to conspire with Russian authorities, is it possible that we will see a presidential pardon for General Flynn or Roger Stone?

    Richie Greenberg: Not sure. Perhaps. But not immediately.

    Sputnik: Most Democratic presidential candidates have ignored the Russian collusion topic. Do you think we will hear about the Mueller testimony in the next official debates?

    Richie Greenberg: Actually, the candidates are talking a lot about the collusion and the Mueller Report. They talk about it in their campaign email newsletters, I see their rage and rants every day, and are fundraising on this issue.

    Sputnik: How could Republicans use the testimony to their own advantage?

    Richie Greenberg: Today was a great day for Trump and the Republicans. Mueller's testimony showed Trump did not collude, and the congressmen/women who asked tough questions of Mueller really dug deep into the basic character of Mueller, his team and his report. He showed that he was a mess, he was confused and didn't know very much about what the report itself said. This further reinforces the idea that someone else other than Mueller wrote parts or all of the report, that basic facts of the report were questionable, the credibility of Mr Mueller is in serious doubt.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Mueller was just a figurehead for the real team that was behind the investigation and their desire to find any “Russian collusion”?

    Richie Greenberg: Mostly yes, Mueller was a figurehead, and some say players in the Deep State were calling the shots. This is what has ultimately led to the conclusion we now see today, a failure.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

