Register
09:07 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Castle Bravo nuclear test

    Here We Go Again: Why US Claiming Russia Violated Nuclear Testing Moratorium

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    On 13 June, the US intelligence agency accused Russia of violating a nuclear test moratorium under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), presenting no evidence to back up the claim. Academics and military experts have weighed up why the US abstains from committing itself to international arms treaties and tries to exit existing ones.

    Following the suspension of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) by the Trump administration under the pretext of Russia's alleged violation of the accords, the US has yet again levelled an accusation against Moscow claiming that it had breached the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

    On 29 May, Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley, the director of the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), publicly suggested that Russia "probably" was not adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium and conducting tests with explosions above a subcritical yield.

    In response to Ashley's statement, Lassina Zerbo, the head of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), elaborated that the organisation was "pretty confident" that Russia had not conducted any militarily significant explosive tests, explaining that it would not have gone unnoticed by the CTBTO.

    Nevertheless, on 14 June, the DIA released an official statement directly accusing Moscow of conducting nuclear weapons tests that "created nuclear yield". No evidence has ever been presented to support the allegations. The Russian Foreign Ministry has resolutely denied the accusations, dubbing them "a crude provocation".

    Russia and the US, the main driving forces behind the agreement, inked the CTBT in 1996. Yet, while Moscow concluded the ratification of the agreement in 2000, Washington has yet to ratify it.

    The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) bans all nuclear explosions, in all environments, for both civilian and military purposes.

    To come into force the treaty requires all the powers possessing nuclear arms to ratify the deal. However, eight states, namely China, the DPRK, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, and the United States have yet to approve it. To date the treaty has been signed by 184 and ratified by 168 countries. As long as the agreement has not become effective, the nuclear testing moratorium remains egally non-binding.

    Axing CTBT Will Pave the Way for US Testing of New Nuclear Arms

    It is not the first time that the Trump administration has groundlessly accused Russia of allegedly violating an arms agreement. On 2 February 2019, the US administration announced the suspension of the INF Treaty until 2 August 2019, stressing that the deal would be ripped up unless Moscow "abides" by the deal. Russia resolutely denied Washington's allegations and halted its participation in the INF Treaty on 3 July 2019, in a symmetric response to the US' pull-out.

    On 26 May 2019, three days before the DIA chief alleged that Russia had conducted nuclear tests, the Trump administration signalled that it would not decide until next year whether it would extend the New START Treaty concluded with Russia under Barack Obama in 2010.

    The treaty, which is due to expire in 2021, sets certain limits on the number of nuclear warheads Russia and the United States can possess. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the deal dubbing it "one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration" and claiming that it favoured Russia.

    "Knowing [National Security Advisor John] Bolton's longstanding opposition to the CTBT and his opposition to extending the New START Treaty, this may be an effort by Bolton, [National Security Council Director Tim] Morrison, [Secretry of State Mike] Pompeo, and their allies in the Trump administration to show that Russia can't be trusted to comply with any nuclear treaties and the US should not extend the New START Treaty when it expires in 2021", presumes Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute.

    According to Kuznick, the Trump administration's allegations against Russia are part of a broader "dangerous pattern" that started taking shape after Washington's exit from Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002 under George W. Bush, and then continued with the withdrawal from the multilateral Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and the suspension of the INF Treaty. The New START Treaty and the CTBT are coming up next, he warns.

    "If that goes, we're back to the nuclear anarchy of the Cold War when in the 1980s, the world had nearly 70,000 nuclear weapons with a combined destructive capability of 1.5 million Hiroshima bombs", the professor says. "That will also make the 1968 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) a dead letter. If that happens, the life expectancy of our species will probably be very short".

    Kuznick believes that "getting rid of the CTBT will facilitate testing of the new generation of nuclear weapons that the US is developing as outlined in Trump's February 2018 Nuclear Posture Review".

    Having outlined that the US "remains committed to its efforts in support of the ultimate global elimination of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons", the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) has yet placed an emphasis on the development "low-yield" nuclear weapons and a "flexible" nuclear option, citing the world's "more diverse and advanced nuclear-threat environment than ever before".

    US Exit from CTBT Cannot Be Ruled Out, but 'Abrupt' Pull-Out is 'Unlikely'

    The Trump administration's nuclear doctrine has made it clear that the US will not pursue ratification of the CTBT in the future, says Saurav Jha, author of The Upside Down Book Of Nuclear Power and editor-in-chief of Delhi Defence Review, echoing Kuznick's concerns.

    According to the author, "it cannot be ruled out that very peculiar US intelligence assessments suggestive of the treaty non-compliance by Russia (which has signed and ratified the CTBT) may end up being used to build a case for eventual US withdrawal from the same".

    At the same time, Jha remarks that "the 2018 NPR did re-affirm support for the International Monitoring System and Vienna-based CTBT Organisation Preparatory Commission that are the substance of the verification regime for the CTBT" which indicates that Washington's abrupt pull-out from the treaty is "unlikely".

    "The current status quo wherein all the nuclear-armed States in the world barring North Korea have adopted a moratorium on non-zero yield tests, arguably better serves the interests of the US which has conducted the most number of tests in the past and has the greatest amount of data at its disposal to aid the design and development of new nuclear weapons", the author says.

    'Nuclear Weapons Are Here to Stay'

    Taking a trip down memory lane, the scholars emphasise the importance of the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), an international agreement whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology. According to the UN, the treaty is regarded as "the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and an essential foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament", as Article 6 of the agreement stipulates.

    Judging from the Trump administration's nuclear doctrine, the US, one of the signatories of the 1968 NPT, does not yet seek to maintain bilateral and multilateral nuclear weaponry agreements that impose certain limits on a looming arms race.

    "Yes, there have been noises about 'global zero'… but nuclear weapons are here to stay", says Saurav Jha. "Nuclear weapons do deter other nuclear weapons. They also put threshold limits on conventional escalation… Therefore, the chief way to ensure that the tragedies of the past are not repeated is continuous geopolitical dialogue that keeps the world away from zero-sum games and unilateral temptations".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Mission to NATO Releases Cartoon About ‘Deadly Russian INF-Violating Missile’… Gets Missile Wrong
    Pentagon Delays INF-Violating Missile Test Until After US Leaves Treaty
    US-Russia Nuke Confrontation in Heart of Europe Inevitable Without INF - Ex-EU Adviser
    Nuclear War Threshold in Europe to Hit Critical Drop If INF Treaty Dies - Think Tank
    Tags:
    Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), nuclear non-proliferation, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), nuclear tests, nuclear doctrine, US Nuclear Posture Review, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse