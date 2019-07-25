Register
13:19 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boris Johnson

    Scots Wonder How Someone Like Boris Could Have Been Chosen as Prime Minister – Journalist

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As Boris Johnson settles in as Prime Minister, his approval in the North continues to be a concern as pro Independence activists have taken to the streets in response to the former Mayor of London’s appointment to the highest office in UK Politics.

    Despite the fact Boris Johnson overcame his opponent Jeremy Hunt with a healthy margin, the 55-year-old remains deeply unpopular in Scotland, not only with the Scottish Wing of the Conservative Party but with the population at large. The new Prime Minister has proven to be even less popular in Scotland than the divisive Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage as recent polling that showed Boris had net popularity of minus 37 in Scotland. In the meantime a recent Panelbase poll in the Scotsman towards the end of June found support for independence would jump to 53% if Johnson became Prime Minister, giving the yes campaign a six-point lead.

    Will Scotland be able to fall in line and accept the leadership of Johnson or will his appointment as PM push Scotland further down the path of independence? Political commentator James Kelly explains just why Scotland is so divided about the latest Prime Minister.

    Sputnik: So Britain has a new PM is Boris Johnson, what does that mean for Scotland?

    James Kelly: I think Boris Johnson is going to be a bit similar to the situation with Margaret Thatcher many years ago when that sort of emphasizes to people in Scotland really do live in a different country. And there is a huge cultural and political gulf between themselves and certainly the South of England and to some extent the rest of England as well because.

    They look on in bewilderment and wonder how someone like Boris Johnson could actually have been chosen as Prime Minister because he is not somebody, either his values or what he represents or his personality that would ever be chosen as a national leader in Scotland.

    Margaret Thatcher was respected but her values were alienating. With Boris Johnson, I think people within Scotland look at him as just an unprincipled charlatan or as an opportunist.

    Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new Prime Minister, in London
    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones
    Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new Prime Minister, in London

    So I think the case for independence will be boosted because people will be saying we need to get out of the UK just to get out. Just to get free of Boris Johnson almost.

    Sputnik: Do you believe Scotland can win an independence referendum after the defeat of 2014?

    James Kelly: Yes, absolutely. And obviously, Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister increases the chances of that because the harder Brexit becomes, it's assumed that it will bolster the case for independence. You know a softer Brexit might slightly weaken the case for independence. And we assume that as Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister, he makes a No Deal Brexit more likely. He certainly makes some kind of hard Brexit and more likely, even if it's a possibility of a deal with the EU so that must increase the chances of independence.

    The best chance of avoiding an independence referendum would be to make a compromise, which would soften Brexit or avoid Brexit altogether. But the Conservative Party seems to have made a decisive decision to move in the opposite direction.

    Sputnik: Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to conduct another independence referendum by 2021, do you think she should pull her plans forward at this point?

    James Kelly: Yes, I but I think the Yes movement is itching for decisive action to see how that referendum is going to take place. I think we need a sort of a way forward, a route map because, it's not good enough to just say, okay, we want a referendum. Westminster says, No and we accept it.

    London's mayor Boris Johnson looks at a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem November 10, 2015
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    London's mayor Boris Johnson looks at a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem November 10, 2015

    We can't accept that. We have to have an alternative way forward. So although it's not a first preference, we need to know whether perhaps it would be an election would be used maybe a snap Holyrood election would be used as an alternative to a referendum or whether a consultative referendum could be held without a Section 30 order from Westminster. So there needs to be some kind of plan B if Westminster just continues to say no.

    In his leadership campaign, Boris Johnson affirmed that he valued the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland more than delivering Brexit, but his current position for a Brexit at any cost puts him directly at odds with the will of the Scottish people. Only time will tell if he will be successful in keeping the union together and delivering a satisfactory Brexit to the people of the United Kingdom. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    UK PM Boris Johnson Breaks Royal Protocol of Meeting With Queen Minutes Into Office - Reports
    Meet Britain's New Government: A Look Into Boris Johnson's Cabinet
    ‘Dangerous Character’: New PM Johnson’s No-Deal Brexit Drive May Cause UK’s ‘Breakup’
    The MPs Mounting Opposition Against Boris Johnson, Britain’s New Prime Minister
    Tags:
    prime minister, Scotland, Boris Johnson, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse