Register
04:36 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller

    Democrats Likely to Probe Tight-Lipped Mueller on Proof of DNC Hack

    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s much-anticipated testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday is unlikely to reveal any groundbreaking information - but that won’t stop the Democrats from trying to get it from him, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, told Radio Sputnik.

    On Monday, the US Justice Department told Mueller that he should limit his testimony before Congress and remain within the “boundaries” of his “public report.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/mueller-to-testify-tomorrow-to-house-com

    “Any testimony must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege, including information protected by law enforcement, deliberative process, attorney work product, and presidential communications privileges,” Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer wrote in a letter to Mueller obtained by multiple news sources.

    The letter suggests that Mueller is unlikely to testify on any matters not discussed in the redacted version of his nearly 500-page report on alleged Russian interference into the 2016 election, despite the likelihood of a push by Democrats to get Mueller to focus his testimony on US President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice.

    “[A]mong the MSNBC crowd … watching them the last couple of days, they’re starting to get anxious about this [the testimony],” Kavanagh told Loud and Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. 

    Mueller has been very clear, and I think he's going to be very self-disciplined about this. He doesn't want to go beyond what he said in the report. And whatever they [Democrats] want to say about this, the report’s language is very clear about this conclusion: that there was no collusion or coordination, tacit or implicit between the Trump campaign and the Russian government or troll farm. He will try to reaffirm, and neither the Republicans nor the Democrats will challenge him on that, that the Russians had this systematic interference campaign, although the Trump campaign had nothing to do with it,” Kavanagh explained. 

    According to Mueller, Russian intelligence officers, who were part of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, or GRU, launched a “concerted attack” on the US “political system,” allegedly using “sophisticated cyber techniques” to hack into computers and networks used by then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The emails retrieved during the hack were then published by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016, just before the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

    “It's ridiculous that [the Democrats are claiming there] was some kind of huge, coordinated, systematic campaign by the Russian government. The big indictment is about the GRU agents. WikiLeaks announced the existence of [the emails] and that they were going to put those emails out before the Mueller report says [hacker and supposed DNC email thief] Guccifer 2.0 met with and exchanged documents with WikiLeaks. So, even if they proved that the GRU stole something, they didn’t prove … that’s the way it got to WikiLeaks. So it’s a whole big mess. And if people question him [Mueller] on those things specifically, he’s going to start having to say, ‘Did you look at the servers? Did you determine that the GRU did this?’ These are questions that I bet people are going to ask him,” Kavanagh explained.

    Kavanagh also told Sputnik he suspects that Mueller will claim his investigation was unrelated to the Steele Dossier.

    In 2016, Christopher Steele, a former head of the Russia Desk for British Intelligence, compiled a series of 17 memos alleging conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Private investigative firm Fusion GPS hired Steele to compile the documents. The firm was also hired by attorneys for Clinton’s campaign and the DNC to investigate Trump, who was at the time running for president as a Republican.

    “I suspect [Mueller will say]: ‘My report, my investigation started after all of that came into play, and I didn’t rely on that [the Steele Dossier] in any way, shape or form.’ He can legitimately say, ‘Talk to someone else about the Steele Dossier,’” Kavanagh told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Star-Studded Clip With Robert De Niro Explaining Mueller Report Sends Waves Online
    Robert Mueller Agrees to Testify Before House Committees on July 17
    Trump’s Lawyer Says There Are No Plans to Block Mueller’s Testimony
    Mueller Report Fails to Prove Russian Govt Interference - Here's Why
    Never Gonna Give You Up: Hollywood Liberals Perform Theatrical Version of Mueller Report
    Tags:
    Russia gate, testimony, Robert Mueller, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse