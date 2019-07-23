Register
07:23 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Scholar: UK Is Not in a Position to Defend Its Interests to Extent that It Would Like

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Edward Wastnidge, a lecturer in politics & international studies at the Open University, expressed his opinion about Jeremy Hunt’s speech.

    Sputnik: What can you say about Jeremy Hunt’s speech?

    Edward Wastnidge: Jeremy Hunt's speech was a predictable response from a government apparatus that is struggling with how to respond to the current tensions in the Persian Gulf. It's caught between its desire to maintain relations with Iran and stick to the JCPOA along with its European allies, but also the need to appease the US. Claiming that the Iranian seizure of the Stena Impero was an act of piracy is hypocritical given the UK's seizure of an Iranian vessel last week. We also need to take into consideration the current mess that is UK politics and how that is influencing things. Hunt wants to act in a statesmanlike manner to bolster is leadership ambitions or any likely position he might take under a Boris Johnson-led government.

    Sputnik: The UK will establish this 'maritime protection mission' "as quickly as possible," the foreign secretary noted, and in the meantime would be taking other security measures to ensure its ships' safe passage through the Persian Gulf. How can this influence growing tensions in the region and the whole situation around the JCPOA? Will this lead to further escalation of the conflict?

    Edward Wastnidge: The UK is trying to make this an international issue and garner support from other nations in bringing this so-called 'protection mission' together. The fact that it needs to do this shows that the UK is not in a position to defend its interests to the extent that it would like. Further militarization of the Persian Gulf is counter-productive, however, as it increases the chance of accidental confrontation. No doubt the hawks in Trump's foreign policy team are rubbing their hands with glee at this escalation with the UK, because it draws London closer to DC in taking a hard line against Tehran, which is exactly what they want given that the US' closest ally has tried to distance itself from America's violation of the nuclear deal.

    Sputnik: Follow up: How will increased military presence help in resolving the crisis? 

    Edward Wastnidge: I think that increasing the military presence in the region in no way helps the crisis.  What might be seen as a deterrent by the UK and others is merely a provocation to Iran. All sides should be utilising diplomacy to reduce tensions.

    Sputnik: How will the European allies react to these statements?

    Edward Wastnidge: It's too early to say given how recent this statement is, but I expect other European nations to be less gung-ho than the UK on this issue. They may well offer some limited material and rhetorical support, but they have no interest in antagonizing Iran and seeing this escalate further. For the EU, maintaining the JCPOA is vital, and they will most likely wait to see the nature of the new UK  government, and whether this will signal any change in the UK's Iran policy, before making any significant commitments.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Tehran Expects Europe to Make ‘Concrete’ Steps Toward JCPOA Implementation
    Remaining JCPOA Signatories ‘Sleepwalking’ Into Collapse of Deal
    Berlin, London, Paris Voice Concern About Risk of JCPOA's Collapse
    Tags:
    Nuclear Deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Jeremy Hunt, defence, defense, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse