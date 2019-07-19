Register
18:09 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golden bars

    'Sound as a Dollar': Why Trump's Fed Pick May be a Harbinger of Gold Standard Return

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitzin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    US mainstream media have subjected Donald Trump's nominee Judy Shelton to criticism over the latter's support for the gold standard. Adam Garrie, a geopolitical analyst, explains why returning to pegging the dollar to the precious metal could help sanitise the US and global economies and whether the US president is ready for the historic shift.

    On 2 July, US Donald Trump named his economic advisor Judy Shelton as his pick for one of the Federal Reserve Board governor vacancies, prompting a great deal of anxiety among liberal economists and MSM pundits.

    The president's decision to nominate Shelton was called "a new tactic in Trump’s war on the Fed" by ex-Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan S. Blinder. "He can’t fire [Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome] Powell, so he’s sending over dreadful nominees to make the chairman’s job harder", Blinder suggested in his op-ed for The Wall Street Journal.

    According to Quartz, the situation is far more appalling for liberals, as Trump and Shelton may have been planning nothing short of reinstating the gold standard nixed by Richard Nixon by unpegging the dollar from the precious metal in 1971.

    Is the Gold Standard Idea in the White House's Air?

    "As Judy Shelton has long been known as an advocate for sound money in general and gold in particular, Trump's decision to nominate Shelton is indicative of what could well be Trump's own enthusiasm for a managed return to the gold standard", said Adam Garrie, a geopolitical analyst and director at the think tank Eurasia Future, who believes that the idea to return to the gold standard is not so bad.

    He elaborated that even if Shelton gets on the Fed board, she won't immediately change "the nature of America's addition to fiat money", adding that "even gold advocates admit that transitioning back to a full classical gold standard might take a decade".

    "However, her voice on the Fed board could influence a pivot in the long term thinking of the Fed", Garrie presumed. "This would be particularly true if she becomes increasingly public in her vocal support for sound money".

    Jerome Powell speaks after President Donald Trump announced him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Jerome Powell speaks after President Donald Trump announced him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve

    Why Gold Standard is a 'Good Thing' for US Economy

    The analyst believes that a return to the gold standard would be a step in the right direction, as "gold brings stability and promotes honesty from both government and the private sector".

    "What's more is that it is good for the working man and the average saver", Garrie pointed out. "When one is dealing with sound money, both prices and wages stabilise over the long term. Right now, by contrast, prices are always jetting ahead of wages (in spite of government interventions) as a dollar that loses value over time forces products to be priced higher and higher in order to stay ahead of the dead man's curve of fiat money losing its value".

    According to the analyst, "if one is buying and selling goods on a global free market using gold, trade deficits automatically shrink because governments cannot artificially manipulate their currencies to suit their short term trading aspirations".

    Additionally, "gold would make housing bubbles largely a thing of the past", he opined, referring to the fact that the global financial crisis of 2008 was particularly caused by the burst of the housing bubble.

    "When countries like the US practised sound money principles, a house was something that just about every decent working person could afford", Garrie noted. "Now, entire generations have been priced out of the housing market due to a monetary system that acts more like a giant casino than a normal economic order".

    'Defenders of Fiat Money are Ready for Fight'

    The very fact that Fed Chair Jerome Powell went out of his way to defame the gold standard after Shelton was nominated might mean that something is really brewing in the White House and that "the defenders of fiat money are getting ready for a fight", the analyst believes.

    On 10 July, Powell warned the US Congress that returning to the gold standard would be "damaging" for the US economy.

    “You’ve assigned us the job of two direct, real economy objectives: maximum employment, stable prices", the Fed chief told American lawmakers. "If you assigned us [to] stabilise the dollar price of gold, monetary policy could do that, but the other things would fluctuate, and we wouldn’t care. We wouldn’t care if unemployment went up or down. That wouldn’t be our job anymore".

    According to Garrie, "Powell's remarks clearly indicate that even the idea of gold being discussed puts pressure on a fiat dollar that is effectively built on the house of cards that is debt monetisation".

    "The Wall Street crowd likes fiat money for the same reason that a gambling addict likes to visit Las Vegas", the analyst highlighted. "But for everyone else, gold is the solution to multiple problems".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Gold to Break All-Time Record if US-China Trade War & Mid East Turmoil Continue - Journo
    China Buys Gold Shifting Away from Dollar Amid Trade War with US
    'Gold Rush': US-Iran Confrontation Sends Gold Prices to 6-Year High
    Gold in a Post-Fiat World
    Ex-Reagan Official: USD's Reserve Currency Role at Risk as Nations Turn to Domestic Currencies, Gold
    Tags:
    2008 Global Economic Crisis, housing bubble, US economy, Richard Nixon, US dollar, Donald Trump, US Federal Reserve, gold standard, gold, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse