Register
04:25 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    RickyLeaks: Thousands of Puerto Ricans Protest, Demand Governor Resign

    © AP Photo/ Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    340

    Protests in Puerto Rico have entered their sixth day, following violent clashes between demonstrators and police in the capital of San Juan on Wednesday night.

    Far smaller numbers of people have turned out Thursday compared to earlier in the week, likely reserving their energies for a massive show of force on Friday. Likewise, police turned out in more standard gear to control the protests and not the gas masks and armor they brought the previous night.

    ​The protests were sparked earlier this week by the publication of a trove of personal messages sent by Ricardo A. Rosselló, governor of the US territory, and members of his inner circle in private chats. Those Telegram messages, published by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, showed Rosselló and fellow officials denigrating numerous Boricuan figures, including singer Ricky Martin, in addition to former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and many others.

    Tweets in which netizens used vulgar language against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who is challenging Rosselló for his office in 2020, were also shared by the governor.

    However, the “chatgate” messages revealed more than an uncouth tongue: they pulled back the veil on the Rosselló administration’s attitudes about the Puerto Rican public and its problems, such as mocking victims of the September 2017 storm that struck the island.

    The revelations were the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back for an island wracked by one crisis after the next, the most dramatic of which was the catastrophic 2017 Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm that killed thousands on the island and so destroyed its infrastructure that nine months later, many places were still without power.

    The period since has revealed the inadequacy of Rosselló’s administration, who was elected in the months before the cyclone hit. In the days after the storm, which caused a 100% power blackout on the island, Rosselló’s administration awarded Montana-based Whitefish Energy a $300 million contract to restore power. Outrage caused the government to cancel the agreement, once it became known that Whitefish had no idea how to handle disaster recovery.

    In the days after the tempest, the Trump administration initially signaled it was unwilling to lower trade restrictions imposed by the 1917 Jones Act, which forces Puerto Ricans to trade with the US instead of other countries, but ultimately suspended those restrictions for 10 days amid popular pushback.

    Two of the governor’s top former officials have already resigned in shame after being implicated in the chat logs, and his former education secretary and five others have been arrested on corruption charges related to the hurricane recovery effort, the Independent noted. Nearly a dozen others have been summoned to the Puerto Rican Department of Justice in connection with the leaks.

    “The main focus is on Governor Rosselló resigning his office,” Bob Schlehuber, a Sputnik News analyst and producer of the Radio Sputnik show By Any Means Necessary, reported on a Facebook livestream Wednesday evening in San Juan. “I asked several people, they were also upset with [US President] Donald Trump, Wall Street bankers who have run amok on this island. They’re upset at the US government and the colonial rule.”

    Schlehuber spoke with show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon Thursday by phone from the island as well.

    The crowds chanted a slogan that arose on the streets of San Juan the first night of the demonstrations and has now become the rallying cry of the protests: “¡Somos más y no tenemos miedo!” There are more of us, and we are not afraid. 

    They waved Puerto Rican flags, both the traditional red and white stripes with a blue triangle, as well as a gray and white version that represents mourning. Protesters also waved rainbow flags, a specific gesture of solidarity with Martin, about whom Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico director Christian Sobrino Vega made homophobic comments in the chats and who joined the protests Wednesday.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/puerto-rican-governor-refuses-to-resign-

    Rosselló’s administration has also overseen thousands of layoffs, slashed public services’ budgets, closed schools and increased tuition rates, all while burdening the US territory with even greater debt.

    That debt caused the creation in 2016 of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), an unelected body chosen by the US Congress to oversee harsh austerity measures on the island. The hated body is known popularly as “la junta,” and Rosselló isn’t seen as posing a serious challenge to its dictatorial authority over Boricuan affairs.

    “¡Ricky, renuncia, y llévate a la junta!” - Ricky, resign, and take the board with you - has become another popular chant at the protests.

    Puerto Rico was seized by the US in 1898, during the Spanish-American War, and turned into a US territory. Nationalists and critics have accused the US of colonialism, and multiple uprisings in the 20th century sought to shake off US rule over the island. A parallel social movement has sought Puerto Rico’s admittance as a US state.

    The protesters on Wednesday converged on the Capitol Building in San Juan, which houses the island’s legislature. But as their numbers swelled into the tens of thousands, so did their militancy, and the crowd soon began the mile-long march toward La Fortaleza, where Rosselló resides.

    Footage shows streets packed with people chanting and singing, pressing up against concrete barriers placed by riot police. During one climactic event, fireworks were seen shooting into the streets from behind police lines.

    ​While initial reports were that a lit box of fireworks had been thrown at the police, prompting them to immediately fire tear gas into the crowd in response, video shot just above the confrontation shows a small object resembling a water bottle being cast at the police, not a crate of fireworks. Observers on Twitter speculated the police may have brought the fireworks themselves to use as justification for their offensive.

    ​More alarmingly, Police Commissioner Henry Escalera Rivera reported Thursday that someone had broken into the police station in the southern town of Guayama the previous night and stolen 30 pistols, 18 rifles and 4,000 rounds of ammunition, leaving behind a threat against Rosselló.

    Related:

    Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Death Toll Was Nearly 3K, Not 64 – Study
    'I'll Punch the Bully in Mouth': Puerto Rico Governor's Message to Trump's WH
    Massive Protests in Puerto Rico Over Governor’s Political Scandal (Videos, Photos)
    Majority of Americans in Favour of Admitting Puerto Rico as US State - Poll
    Tags:
    police, tear gas, telegram, Governor, resignation, Protests, San Juan, Puerto Rico, By Any Means Necessary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse