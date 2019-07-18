Register
19:19 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A journalist makes a video of the Instagram logo using the new video feature at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Thursday, June 20, 2013

    'There is Big Pressure on People Putting Themselves 'Out There' on Instagram' - Therapist

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Instagram is hiding the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia and Japan, to "ease the pressure" on users. At the moment, Instagram users see a running total of people who have liked a post. In the trial, users will see a user name "and others" below posts.

    Diana Parkinson, a therapist, thinks that the new feature will be helpful and beneficial, but at the same time damaging to the mental health of people constantly publishing images of themselves.

    Sputnik: How will this affect influencers and businesses that rely on Instagram for income? Could it lead to condemnation and cancellations from users of the app?

    Diana Parkinson: I wouldn't have thought so. If you just look at it simply, Instagram gets messages across, it spreads images or whatever information people want to share, it takes the pressure off with the 'likes'. People often buy the 'likes' anyway - they're not genuine 'likes,' but there is this big pressure on people who perhaps don't feel so good about themselves, who put themselves out there because they want to be liked and to get enough likes… there's this pressure isn't there? It's very damaging I think, to people's mental health if they are vulnerable but I don't think it will affect businesses.

    Sputnik: Will it be effective in its aim to 'remove pressure' and protect against mental health issues for younger, more vulnerable users?

    Diana Parkinson: I think the fact that the ‘likes’ situation changed will obviously be a plus and will be helpful and beneficial. The problem is that the way that we live nowadays, where image is everything, people who are constantly putting images of themselves out there are people who already probably have mental health problems; in that they have very low self-esteem, and it's all about wanting to look beautiful and be desirable and handsome, or whatever. So the person is already vulnerable, and they make themselves more vulnerable by putting their images out there. I think it would be better if we just put up images of something else. So if we've gone out for a day, and we take photographs that don't necessarily have any people in them, even that , is moving away from just the ego, from 'look at me', because the 'look at me' - it's very damaging, because not everybody will look, and if people do look, they are very likely to make unkind comments. You know, it's not healthy.

    Sputnik: Facebook wants to be seen as a socially responsible company, and I think that’s obvious from this latest move. What else can Facebook do?

    Diana Parkinson: Instagram and Facebook and all social media - unfortunately, it's all about them making money, isn't it? That's really being very cynical- it's just about making money. So becoming socially responsible, which yes they should be, but really they only do these things because people complain and express concerns, but they don't want to stop making money, and this is the way they make money.

     

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Diana Parkinson and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    mental health, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse