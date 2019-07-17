Register
18:57 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Banners in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are displayed outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

    Analyst on Assange Extradition Case: MSM 'Disingenuous' When it Comes to Defending Freedom of Speech

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa has accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election from his country's embassy in London. The comment comes as Assange awaits potential extradition to the US, following his removal from the embassy in April.

    But just why is the mainstream media so desperate to depict him as a villain? Sputnik spoke with Adam Garrie; geopolitical analyst and director at Eurasia Future to get his views on the saga.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the comments by Correa? Is it yet another attempt to demonise Assange?

    Adam Garrie: Correa, even though he is thought of quite rightly as Assange's saviour because he was the one who offered him and granted him asylum when nobody else did, he’s always been careful to present himself as a former President of a country rather than a member of the WikiLeaks organisation.

    Today's remarks are a bit more strident than the ones he's made in the past. He always had said that while he doesn't approve of everything that Assange and WikiLeaks did, that he saw the issue and still does, as a human rights issue, rather than one of the state of Ecuador necessarily advocating for Assange one way or the other.

    That's the issue insofar as he's concerned, but the rhetoric behind it does not look that great, but when one contextualises it, one can see that he’s not saying anything specifically novel and that it's still his decision that his successor Lenin Moreno betrayed Assange at the level of human rights victim, rather than someone who had to necessarily support everything he did.

    Sputnik: How do you see the future of the Assange case panning out? Will he be extradited to the US?

    Adam Garrie: I don't think there will be any relief for Assange in the English courts, and it will really all come down to what Donald Trump things.

    Donald Trump, of course, benefitted greatly from the truth that WikiLeaks published, and nobody's denied that everything that WikiLeaks published has been factually accurate and truthful, so we'll see.

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Julian Assange protests as police officers stand guard outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where a case hearing for U.S. extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is held, in London

    ​Trump's clearly not wanting to commit himself on this one way or another, much of that is probably because of self-preservation; the so-called swamp around his administration is just as anti-Assange as Hilary Clinton, who famously wanted to kill Assange, but Trump still remains a wild card on that.

    I think Assange should be knighted; I think he should be Sir Julian Assange, and I think as soon as he gets done with that, he should be sent to Oslo to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, so what one thinks and what one thinks is just and ethical is very different than the situation on the ground.

    The fact of the matter is for the UK; it's simply a formality, the British government has wanted to get rid of Assange for a long time, they don't care what happens to him, they see him as an annoyance, and the US obviously is more than willing to take him off their hands, it’s really as simple as that, it has nothing to do with justice, nothing to do with morality, nothing to do with human rights.

    Sputnik: Why is the mainstream media so quick to paint Assange as a villain?

    Adam Garrie: It's quite ironic because, in the last week, we saw all of the mainstream media throughout Britain and beyond praise the Daily Mail for publishing leaked information they received regarding the statements from the former UK ambassador to the US; Sir Kim Darroch, yet these same people who praise the Daily Mail for publishing leaked information that happened to be true, are the same ones that are continuously berating Assange for doing the exact same thing, only in respect of information that is far more important to the world than the rantings of a clearly incompetent ambassador.

    We see essentially; that the mainstream media is completely disingenuous when it comes to defending principles like the freedom of speech, the freedom of publication, and even the freedom of thought.

     

    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange block the traffic on Marylebone Road to protest against the extradition hearing of Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. File photo
    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange block the traffic on Marylebone Road to protest against the extradition hearing of Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Great Britain

    ​They do what they are told because they want to make money, they want to get invited to certain areas, they want material enrichment and to do that they need to kiss the backside of the people in charge, or at least the people they perceive as being in charge; that's one thing that Assange never did; he truly published without fear.

     

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Adam Garrie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Assange Painted as a Hacker, Not a Whistleblowing Journo – Analyst
    Former Ecuadorian President Correa Claims Assange Meddled in US Elections From London Embassy
    Pro-Assange Group Unity4J Says Crackdown on Its Twitter Comes as Attacks on Media Escalate
    Exposing the Lies in CNN Fake Assange "Exclusive"
    Tags:
    Extradition, Wikileaks, Julian Assange arrest, Julian Assange, Rafael Correa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse