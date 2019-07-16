Register
04:32 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, laughs as he speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

    ‘Amazon’s a Job Killer’: Tech Giant Shrewdly Using Strikes, Layoffs to Prepare for Automation

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Trillion-dollar e-commerce company Amazon’s “Prime Day” has become a major digital holiday over the years, but employees at the company’s Minnesota and German facilities used the internet craze to amplify their grievances with the company. By the looks of Amazon’s plans for automation, however, their outrage may already be accounted for.

    While some would expect Amazon’s continued economic success, various state subsidies and expansions to be returned in terms of a living wage and benefits for their facility workers, productivity-based firings, physically taxing work conditions and the mental stressors of precarious employment appear to remain commonplace at Amazon facilities whether one is working there full- or part-time.

    Germany’s strikes, which began Sunday night in Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, Koblenz and Bad Hersfeld saw some 2,000 demonstrators, according to CNN, but early reports from the Minnesota facility’s six-hour walk-out registered around 100 workers in attendance.

    To explain how Amazon could appear so indifferent to its employees’ concerns and what that means for the future of the tech-driven company, Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of “Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression,” joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear on Monday. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/strikes-boycotts-vs-amazon-coincide-with

    “Well, it’s probably one of those smaller facilities that know their days are numbered,” Rasmus told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “That’s grinding work, working in a warehouse: grabbing stuff, and stowing stuff, and hustle, hustle. And they probably know that the plan of Amazon is to quickly automate out those jobs.”

    Earlier this year, Sputnik reported Amazon had fired over 300 employees at a Baltimore facility between August 2017 and September 2018 over their failure to meet productivity quotas. An Amazon worker’s efficiency is monitored by an automated system that uses a “time off task” metric to assess productivity, deliver warnings and even terminate employees without consulting a single human in the process.

    “Amazon’s a job killer,” the professor said, adding, “All this media hoopla about jobs and so forth being created - that’s just temporary. Amazon’s on a crash course to automate out. And they’re introducing new machinery now to do just that at the rate of hundreds of thousands of jobs at every warehouse.”

    Boston Dynamics, an American engineering and robotics design company that notably attended Amazon’s Re:Mars conference last month, recently revealed footage of its “Handle” mobile manipulation robot in action.

    Though innovations such as Handle certainly enhance productivity and may even get your package delivered to your door quicker, Rasmus argues that Amazon’s boasting of creating thousands of jobs in new cities basically comes with an asterisk in terms of sustaining that number. Furthermore, he says it's even a possibility that the production-monitoring devices could be a way for Amazon to test the limits of the human body and know when to make the switch to automation.

    The professor also referenced Amazon’s July 11 press release pledging to invest upwards of $700 million in “upskilling training programs” by 2025, which, according to the multi-national, trillion-dollar company, would build on its “$15 minimum wage and comprehensive benefits including medical insurance, 401k savings plan, and generous parental leave.”

    Rasmus pointed out that not only would the plan only benefit 100,000 so-called “Amazonians,” but it would only cover up to $12,000 per worker in fees.

    “What Amazon needs is highly skilled workers at this point if they’re going to automate out the simple work ... They want data scientists, they want computer guys, they want software guys and so forth. $12,000 doesn’t even pay a fifth of what it costs for one year in a university with an advanced degree,” he told the hosts.

    “Very few will be able to make that transition, but it’s good PR,” Rasmus noted before highlighting that “the workers aren’t stupid; they know that.”

    “Amazon’s not a warehouse company only: Amazon’s a big tech company, and it makes most of its profits now from government contracts from the Pentagon. That’s where it’s making its money,” Rasmus concluded.

    Related:

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Divorce Final, Ex-Wife to Become World's Third-Richest Woman – Report
    MacKenzie Bezos Bombarded Online by Dating Proposals as Divorce From Amazon CEO Finalised
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reveals Binge-Watching Netflix's 'Stranger Things', Stirs up Social Media
    How France May Unleash a Digital Trade War Hell by Taxing Google, Apple, Facebook & Amazon
    ‘Pentagon War Cloud’ Bidding in Home Stretch as Amazon Versus Microsoft Showdown Cleared by Judge
    Tags:
    automation, robots, protests, demonstrations, Protests, living wage, employees, Workers, Germany, Germany, Minnesota, Amazon, Amazon, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse