'It Could be End of Conservative Party Unless Brexit Delivered by October the 31st' – UKIP

Prime Ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are set to participate in another live debate, as they vie to replace Theresa May in number ten Downing Street. But will the race for the top job in British politics turn out to be much closer than previously thought? Sputnik spoke on the issue with UKIP’s Graham Eardley.

Sputnik: Who will win the Conservative Party’s leadership race, and would either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt be able to deliver Brexit by the October the 31st deadline?

Graham Eardley: I think it will be Boris Johnson; quite clearly he is ahead and all of my Conservative contacts tell me that they are very much in support of him.

As for delivering Brexit by October the 31st; I heard Oliver Letwin on the radio this morning, and he was threatening legal action along with Sir John Major, the former Conservative Prime Minister, so what will happen, I have no idea.

Boris clearly must deliver by October the 31st, or as he said; it could be the end of the Conservative Party.

Sputnik: How do you envisage the future of Brexit panning out should the UK not depart the EU later this year?

Graham Eardley: I don’t think that Brexit’s going to go away any time soon until it’s delivered. People want Brexit, people voted for Brexit, you’ve seen the results of the recent European Parliamentary elections, where the Brexit Party triumphed over other parties, so it would be political suicide for other parties to try and block the will of the people; which is to deliver Brexit.

Sputnik: Have the pro-remain factions in the House of Commons overestimated the potential damage of a no-deal Brexit?

Graham Eardley: It’s definitively a ploy to stop it from happening, Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas. MPs get a lot from the EU themselves, but we want to be governed by ourselves, and these are just delaying tactics from the people who have always been in favour of keeping the UK chained to the EU.

