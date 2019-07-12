Register
08:06 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Representations of virtual currency are displayed in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019

    Expert: Facebook’s Libra Concept as a Whole Is Appealing to China

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The People's Bank of China is speeding up work on creating its own cryptocurrency. This was stated during a seminar at Peking University's Institute of Digital Finance by the head of the research division of the Chinese Central Bank, Wang Xin.

    According to the head of the People's Bank of China research bureau, the development program of the "digital yuan" has already been approved by the State Council of the People's Republic of China. Commercial structures are also involved in the development of a crypto yuan, in order for the new product to be competitive in the market.

    The official from the Central Bank of China noted that the financial regulator is closely following the development of the global cryptocurrency Libra, which was recently announced by Facebook. Earlier, Mu Changchun, a deputy head of the People's Bank of China's Payment and Settlement Department, in an article published in Caixin Weekly, said that cryptocurrencies, including Libra, should be regulated by central banks. It is likely that the very possibility of the emergence of a truly international means of payment stimulates the authorities of the PRC to accelerate with their own developments in order not to miss the opportunity to take an active part in the formation of a new global financial system.

    In fact, the Chinese authorities have been talking about developing their own cryptocurrency for years. The People's Bank of China already owns 78 patents in the field of cryptocurrencies and another 44 patents related to blockchain technology. Earlier, Deputy Governor at the People's Bank of China Fan Yifei noted that the digital yuan would eventually have to replace the monetary aggregate M0 (cash in circulation). The gradual abandonment of cash is an obvious global trend, which is most clearly seen in China, where mobile payments already prevail in the daily settlements of citizens. Therefore, it is quite logical to assume that the Chinese authorities are planning to create a full-fledged digital analogue of the fiat yuan.

    Until recently, there was little information about how work was progressing to create China’s own crypto yuan. But after Facebook published the White Paper on Libra, Chinese officials became more active. The fact is that Libra, announced by Facebook, is very different both technically and conceptually from other cryptocurrencies, in particular, Bitcoin. Libra will be managed by a consortium of dozens of major financial and technology companies, including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, eBay, Uber, and Lift. This consortium will be responsible for processing and issuing a new cryptocurrency. Libra is a stable block that will be provided with reliable assets - deposits and securities. Moreover, it will be provided by not only one country but several countries with reliable currencies. That is, in fact, Libra is conceived as a supranational means of payment. The closest analogue is special drawing rights (SDR). However, unlike SDR, Libra should be an absolutely liquid medium of exchange, using which cross-border payments will be available to the vast majority of the world's population and take a matter of seconds.

    After the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, China offered to create a new global reserve currency based on SDR, which would help get rid of dependence on the dollar. Therefore, the Libra concept as a whole is appealing to China, Liu Dongmin, head of the International Finance Division at the Institute of World Economics and Policy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

    “If we talk from the point of view of maintaining the stability of the international monetary system, supranational currencies as the main means of international payments are a relatively good solution. Compared to any sovereign currency, such currency will better cope with the task of ensuring global financial stability. However, at the moment, such projects have not yet been implemented”.

    The hegemony of the dollar in international payments does not suit many countries, including China. However, pegging prices for various goods and services in international trade to a single currency - the US dollar - was convenient. The concept of Libra, on the one hand, is fair, but on the other hand, it can create a lot of problems. For example, Facebook’s White Paper says that Libra can be easily converted into flat currency. But the participants of the managing consortium are private companies that are physically unable to provide a sufficient amount of cash liquidity. Only central banks have such capability. Therefore, for the normal functioning of Libra, the participation of financial regulators is necessary, Liu Dongmin said.

    “It is necessary that the central banks of different countries develop regulatory measures for Libra. It is especially required if this cryptocurrency will be promoted as a means of payment throughout the world. Because, any global currency, on whatever principles it was founded, will still have a certain impact on the currency sovereignty and financial security of individual countries. For example, with regard to currency sovereignty - the world cryptocurrency can become a substitute for the weak currencies of some countries and can gradually oust them. People will try to pay in more stable world currency, and this will put even more pressure on the exchange rate of national currencies”.

    Preserving the sovereignty of the national currency can be much more effective if you create a digital national currency that meets current trends in the development of finance, the expert noted. If China launches a digital yuan, it will be the first national cryptocurrency in the world, provided with a stable fiat currency. There have already been attempts to create a national cryptocurrency – Venezuela, for example, launched El Petro, backed by oil assets. However, given the state of the Venezuelan economy, El Petro can hardly claim to be an international means of payment. With the digital yuan, the situation is different. The crypto yuan emitted by the Chinese Central Bank, having all the technical advantages of cryptocurrency, can earn trust in world markets and significantly increase the level of internationalisation of the Chinese currency. And if Libra or another similar supranational currency is launched, China, given its experiences and capacities, will be able to influence the formation of the rules for the functioning of the new international financial system.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Activist Tommy Robinson Guilty of Contempt of Court Over Facebook Live Broadcast
    ‘Image May Contain: Cat’: Facebook/Instagram Outage Exposes How Its AI Sees Users’ Photos
    CIA Offers Sage IT Advice Amid Facebook & Instagram Outage, Leaves Netizens in Stitches
    Tags:
    new cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency, People's Bank of China, China, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse