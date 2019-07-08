Register
21:49 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

    No-Deal Brexit Could Put Conservatives in Good Position to Win General Election – Academic

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    With the countdown to the revised Brexit deadline day of October the 31st well and truly underway; many leading figures within British politics have come out in opposition to a no deal departure.

    This is despite the fact that Boris Johnson, who many consider the favourite to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister, has repeatedly stated that he wants the UK to sever ties with Brussels, with or without a divorce bill. But just how will the situation pan out in the coming months? Sputnik spoke with Dr Connal Parr; Lecturer in History at Northumbria for more.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson win the Conservative Party leadership contest?

    Dr Connal Parr: The last time I spoke with Sputnik, I predicted Johnson would win the contest, and the latest polling which was done by YouGov on Friday, suggested that he had a very commanding lead of seventy-four percent to Jeremy Hunt’s twenty-six percent, which would give him a landslide victory.

    The situation after that the Conservatives will have delivered some form of Brexit in that situation, because Johnson’s committed to no deal, so they will deliver the Brexit that will keep their party together, and that will lead to them gaining a lot of votes amongst a large section of the British population.

    Johnson is also a good campaigner; the problem that the Conservatives won’t be counting on then afterwards, is what the damage to the UK economy from a no deal Brexit will actually be, which is something that could be quite severe, and that might also shave off a lot of votes from the Conservative Party in a general election situation.

    It has to be weighed up; but I think that the Conservatives, for now, will be very satisfied to see Brexit happening, and will think that it will put them in a good position to win a general election

    Sputnik: Should the British government have negotiated Brexit differently from day one?

    Dr Connal Parr: Essentially, Theresa May has taken a lot of flak and a lot of criticism for how she negotiated Brexit, because it was seen to be her and Olly Robbins essentially doing it, but there was always going to be a situation where the European Union was very battle-hardened in their negotiations, and in how they were approaching things, and there was a sense in which they had to for instance protect Ireland and ensure that there would be some form of a backstop to shield the Northern Irish economy from the effects of a no deal Brexit and from the effects of what this process would cause in Ireland.

    You can’t really have too many counterfactual predictions here; you can’t really say this would have been different had the UK been tougher, it’s always been leading to this point, a situation where there was going to be that.

    There was a huge negotiated document which came back between the UK and the EU and what’s interesting is that it may have been, when people look back on it because we are going to be heading into a very rocky period, for the first time for a lot of British people, they will wake up on the first of November to find potentially a lot of damage wrecked on the economy, and some shocks heading our way, and that they probably should have accepted a deal, that would have been a form of Brexit, and would have prevented against the worst effects of it.

    Instead, there will be a form of Brexit, but we are going to have very serious consequences flowing from the withdrawal agreement, from the no deal agreement which is about to happen.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    general election, no-deal Brexit, Conservative Party, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse