Register
06:34 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump greets troops after speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp in Yokosuka, Japan

    Leaked British Diplomacy: Prof Suggests UK Seeks to 'Discourage' Trump From War in Persian Gulf

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Confidential text messages sent by the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, back to London describe US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent", The Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing a UK government official.

    The cables, which were published on Saturday by the UK-based media, said Trump was "uniquely dysfunctional and his career could end in disgrace". Meanwhile, a source told CNN the memos described in the Daily Mail article were genuine. The files span the period from 2017 to the present and cover everything from the US president's foreign policy in the Middle East to his 2020 re-election plans.

    John Dunn, Professor Emeritus of Political Theory at Cambridge University has shared his view about the latest developments.

    Sputnik: What consequences for UK-US "special relationship" do you expect to see after these publications?

    John Dunn: Not many - the judgments are probably pretty universal in the Washington diplomatic corps, and obviously extensively shared within the White House itself.

    Sputnik: What do you think about the timing of the leaks' publications, which came just weeks after Trump's state visit to Britain?

    John Dunn: I don't know who did the leaking, but for the reasons given above the judgments on which it was based could have happened at any point in Trump's Presidency.

    Sputnik: How unusual is the leak of the UK diplomatic cables and what kind of questions can it raise?

    John Dunn: It is relatively unusual for the texts of British diplomatic cables to be published shortly after they were sent and it is risky for any foreign office official to leak them. (It is, for one thing, a pretty serious criminal offence).

    The chaos in the present British government obviously increases the probability of serious leaks and the range of motivations which might prompt someone who could leak one to do so.

    Sputnik: In a recent memo, Sir Kim Darroch referred to US policy on Iran as “incoherent” and “chaotic,” arguing that Trump’s decision not to retaliate for a downed spy drone was motivated by his focus on the 2020 re-election. Does it mean that the UK will not necessarily support its closest ally in case of military conflict in the Persian Gulf?

    John Dunn: I am sure Darroch is right in his assessment of the coherence of Trump's policy in the Gulf. One of Trump's few clear and stable attitudes as President is his reluctance to start a war which will involve committing American troops far abroad.

    He is certainly right to think that doing so against Iran would be particularly unwise. Most of his political attention is permanently directed towards his own re-election.

    I hope the British government is doing all it can (little enough in any case) to discourage Trump from starting a war in the Gulf (not to mention the South China Sea). What it would do if he did start one is quite hard to predict.

    Even in its present raddled state, the British government is perfectly well aware that it would be politically suicidal for it to commit British troops or naval or air power to combat in the Gulf. 

    But if the US does start a war there (and especially if it suffers immediate and serious losses in one), it will be very hard for such a weak conservative government not at least verbally to support it.

    Sputnik: Darroch claimed that Trump has a habit of consulting with friends outside of the White House on policy issues. Many of those ‘friends’, the ambassador writes, were “cultivated” by London and therefore could be used to manipulate the president. How independent, do you think, the President's decisions really are? How much can these revelations impact his 2020 election campaign?   

    John Dunn: I think Darroch was boasting about his own diplomatic effectiveness and almost certainly exaggerating this.

    Trump certainly does have friends to whom he talks, few (if any) of whom are actually members of his administration.

    How much influence they really have on what he decides to do is anyone's guess. Back to the answer to question 1 above. He is a very erratic man with a very short attention span.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of John Dunn and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Calls for Peace in Persian Gulf Amid Surging Iran-US Acrimony
    US Quietly Building Anti-Iran Coalition to 'Stand Watch' in Persian Gulf – Reports
    UAE Businessmen Plans to Tow Antarctic Iceberg Into the Persian Gulf – Report
    Tags:
    Leaks, diplomacy, war, Persian Gulf, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse