Register
07:16 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing

    Bid for Truce in Trade War? China Opens Finance, High Tech to Foreign Investment - Pundit

    © AFP 2019 / WANG ZHAO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the Summer Davos in Dalian said that China would lift restrictions on the share of foreign investment in the financial sector a year earlier, by 2020. Liberalisation will affect broker companies, funds, as well as companies operating in futures markets.

    The current measures, according to Li Keqiang, are aimed at further increasing the openness of China’s economy to the outside world.

    The day after the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, following which the parties decided to take a pause in the trade war, China published a new stop list for foreign investment.

    Compared to last year’s similar document, the list of sectors closed to foreign investment was reduced from 48 to 40. And in pilot free-trade zones of the sectors prohibited for foreign capital, only 37 are left at all.

    The document jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce of China will come into force on 30 July. For foreigners, access is facilitated or restrictions are lifted altogether in such areas as gas and heat pipeline infrastructure in cities with a population of over 500,000, film distribution, value-added telecommunications, oil and gas production, agriculture, and the extraction of certain types of metals.

    Additionally, foreigners are not required to obtain special permission from regulators to invest in industries that are not included in the stop list. The NDRC promises to fully liberalise access to sectors not included in the new list by the end of the year.

    The financial sector is still present in the updated stop list. The ceiling of foreign capital in brokerage companies, funds, companies operating in futures markets is still 51 percent. Restrictions also apply to life insurance companies. Previously it was planned that restrictions on the share of foreign capital in these areas will be removed after 2021.

    However, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking at the WEF Summer Davos in Dalian, said that this area would be liberalised ahead of schedule, already in 2020.

    Moreover, the Chinese premier promised that to foreign rating agencies, companies dealing with credit information and payments will be applied the same administrative regime as their local competitors.

    This means that very soon global financial corporations, such as UBS Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nomura Holdings Inc., and Credit Suisse Group AG will be able to get a full share in joint ventures in China.

    Despite the fact that during his speech in Dalian, Li Keqiang did not mention US President Donald Trump, a number of Western media have tied up the new measures announced by China as a reaction to the truce reached between the US and China in the trade war.

    However, according to Chen Daofu, Director and Deputy Director at the Financial Research Institute at the Development Research Centre of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the current liberalisation is a logical continuation of Chinese economic and financial reforms. And they do not depend on relations with other countries, the expert said.

    “First of all, reforms and openness, especially openness is a necessary condition for the development of the Chinese economy. Economic and financial successes achieved in 40 years are impossible without openness to the outside world. China has actually achieved success, including due to its involvement in global processes. And in the future, the development of China is inseparable from the outside world. Therefore, if China is going to grow further, the integration into the world community will undoubtedly increase. Moreover, with the development of the Chinese financial system, there are more opportunities for its regulation and control. This is also a prerequisite for further increasing openness. China has spent three years fighting systemic financial risks, has developed new approaches to managing financial processes, so the necessary conditions have now been created for further expanding openness to the outside world. Therefore, both in the short and long-term, China will inevitably integrate more and more into the world economy, and the trade war with the United States will accelerate this process”.

    According to the Ministry of Commerce of China, in the first 5 months of 2019, the volume of attracted foreign direct investment in dollar terms has increased by 3.7 percent, in annual terms to $54 billion, while direct investment from the United States, despite trade contradictions, increased by 7.5 percent.

    While the United States and a number of EU countries are trying to limit their high-tech industries from Chinese investors, by contrast, China is expanding access for foreign capital in these sectors.

    Based on the analysis of the updated stop list, it can be concluded that the Chinese authorities are focusing on liberalising access for foreign capital in such areas as components for the 5G telecommunications infrastructure, semiconductors, chips, and cloud computing.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'China Doesn't Want a Trade War But is Ready for New US Tariffs' - Scholar
    No 'General Amnesty' for Huawei, Despite Partial Truce in US-China Trade War – WH Aide
    Five US Tech Giants May Move ‘Substantial Production Capacity’ From China Amid Trade War – Report
    China Will Not Devalue Yuan to End Trade War With US
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, Economy, market, openness, foreign investment, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse