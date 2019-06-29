Register
02:01 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Most Democratic Candidates ‘Will Not Gain Any Traction’ From Crowded First US Debates

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The second half of the first Democratic primary debate in Miami, Florida, was held Thursday evening, with 10 presidential hopefuls attempting to leave an impact with the 18.1 million viewers who tuned in.

    Thursday night was widely considered the heavy-hitters’ night, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dominating the first night’s candidates in terms of name recognition. The second round sported numerous senators, including Kamala Harris (California), Bernie Sanders (Vermont), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) and Michael Bennet (Colorado), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden. However, there were some newcomers to the political arena as well, including Southbend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, self-help author Marianne Williamson and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, as well as two more seasoned politicians - former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

    Democratic Candidates Debate in Miami
    Mike Segar
    ‘It Fell Flat’: First Democratic Debate Reveals Voters Interested in Policies, Not Anecdotes

    Sputnik News correspondent Bob Schlehuber spoke with Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary Friday from Miami, outside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts where the debate occurred. As with the first night, the streets of Miami were covered with protesters and politicos seeking to support their candidate, forward their particular issue of choice or simply get an idea of who all those people on the stage are and what visions they have for America come 2020.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/bernie-fades-and-biden-falters-on-dem-de

    Schlehuber found a wide array of opinions on the streets of Miami about who did best in the second debate, but most agreed that Biden lost.

    President Donald Trump speaks to supporters where he formally announced his 2020 re-election bid Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    'Real Professionals': Trump Riles Up Twitter as He Trolls MSNBC Over Debate Glitch

    “I haven’t picked a candidate, but there’s no way,” one attendee told Schlehuber, when asked if she’d vote for Trump instead of one of the Democratic candidates. “I mean, I held my nose to vote Hillary Clinton.”

    “What’s most important is getting Trump out of office, so to be just nitpicking between so many candidates is just counterproductive at this point,” another woman said.

    “The fact is that in our race for governor, we got closer than any Democrat had in 24 years, coming within 33,000 votes. So if flipping the state, in spite of their [Republicans’] 24-year control where they’ve been able to basically set the rules and, I think, in many ways, bias the rulebook in their favor,” former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida Andrew Gillum told Schlehuber.

    Former Florida Governor and Senator Bob Graham said the key to a Democratic victory was voter registration. “There are hundreds of thousands of unregistered Democrats in Florida, and if they were registered, the state would be clearly blue,” the color used to designate Democratic-majority districts on US election maps.

    Democratic Candidates Debate in Miami
    Mike Segar
    Democratic Debate Rhetoric is Certainly Shifting Closer to the Left - Professor

    However, Schlehuber noted that the Trump team had already recognized the huge electoral potential of the state’s large Hispanic population, much of which votes conservatively. A pro-Biden activist told him the Trump team had started a “Latinos for Trump” group to spearhead their effort.

    Schlehuber noted that many of the front-runners gained “significant speed” in the first debate.

    “It seemed like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris were the big winners of the two nights. The two senators will seemingly gain some traction on the front-runners, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.”

    “How much will Joe Biden be hurt by his poor debate performance last night? Obviously Kamala Harris [was] getting a few body blows on the former vice president. Joe Biden [was] really kinda struggling, I think, to really point at what his role with the Barack Obama administration was. He seemed rather hesitant to take too much credit, and often pushing things off on Barack Obama and defending him as opposed to maybe both of them. I don’t think the vice president has that big of a say within an administration as it is, so it might be hard for him to take credit for too much.”

    ‘Pass the Torch’: Democratic Candidate Swalwell Blasts Biden’s Age 

    “Bernie Sanders was Bernie Sanders,” Schlehuber told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon. “He obviously didn’t stand out as much as he did three-and-a-half years ago when the last election cycle was running, as the rest of the candidates have kind of embraced his message in many ways.”

    “I think a lot of candidates will not gain any traction whatsoever and didn’t do themselves any help in Miami over the two nights,” he said. “Tim Ryan, obviously with his major gaffe there, as well as last night Michael Bennet didn’t do much for those that I talked to, or Eric Swalwell. Eric Swalwell had the good line about passing the torch from Biden but wasn’t able to land very many other good lines for the night.”

    Related:

    'NATO Will Fall Apart' if Trump Reelected, Claims Joe Biden on Night 2 of Dem Debate
    Who Won Democratic Debate #1; Was Speaking in Spanish a Good Idea?
    Immigration & Healthcare Take Front Stage In Democratic Debate, Tonight Round Two
    Tulsi Gabbard’s Anti-War Message at Debate Spreads Nationwide
    Tags:
    Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, 2020 election, candidates, debate, Democratic Party, By Any Means Necessary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse