Register
08:06 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Representations of virtual currency are displayed in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019

    Facebook's Libra: Why China Doesn't Want to Take a Back Seat in Digital Currency Competition

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Facebook's Libra has an opportunity to come out on top due to the tech giant's highly-developed commercial ecosystem and a huge client base, says Chinese economic expert Liu Dongming, explaining the main differences between Libra and Bitcoin.

    The People's Republic of China cannot afford to be left out in the era of global digital currency competition, argues Global Times, a daily Chinese newspaper, on the heels of Facebook's announcement of its new cryptocurrency named Libra.

    "China must be involved in this round of the digital economic competition, given the fact that digital currency will become an inevitable trend, bringing profound changes to the digital economy, global technology, finance, capital and economic structure", the newspaper wrote on 24 June.

    The tech giant's new digital currency has one serious advantage over its predecessors, most notably Bitcoin- it will be backed by a reserve to keep its value stable. Facebook also has 2.4 billion users which will give Libra an immediate boost. A digital wallet for Libra called "Calibra" is due to become operational in 2020.

    ​"Facebook has a very strong commercial ecosystem", said Liu Dongming, head of the Centre for International Finance Studies of the Academy of Social Sciences of China. "Actually, JPM Coin and IBM's Stablecoin could not make so much noise because of the lack of a client base. Libra from Facebook has attracted the attention of the whole world because Facebook as the global giant of social networks, brings together 2.4 billion users".

    According to Liu, once Facebook introduces cross-border payments the volume of transactions could very soon reach $700 billion. Libra will be supported not only by stable public means of payment but also by an extensive commercial ecosystem, he explained.

    The economic expert recalled that initially a digital currency was considered legal tender only if it was issued by the central bank of a country. Later, stablecoins – asset-backed cryptocurrencies – began to emerge. Stablecoins could be pegged to a currency, or to exchange-traded commodities, which transform the very concept of legal electronic transactions, according to Liu.

    "It has turned out that there is an alternative," he noted. "Stablecoins, including Facebook's Libra, have begun to develop in Western countries. They are an alternative to crypto-currencies issued by central banks. This is a cryptocurrency secured by legal means of payment and government securities. There are some "stable-coins" which are 100 per cent-backed up by sovereign funds".

    The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had earlier discussed the idea of a Chinese cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the PBOC possesses 78 cryptocurrency-related and 44 blockchain patents. Besides, in late 2018, the PBOC announced that it would hire cryptocurrency, programming, economics and juridical specialists.

    What's Behind China's 'Change of Heart'?

    China's growing interests in digital currency mark a shift from Beijing's earlier distrust in electronic money. For years the Chinese authorities have tried to curtail the development of a cryptocurrency sector inside the country.

    In September 2017, the PBOC declared initial coin offerings (ICOs) illegal saying that some ICOs could be financial scams and pyramid schemes. According to Chinese regulators, cryptocurrency transactions could potentially open the door to the capital flow out of the People's Republic. Under current rules, an individual cannot export more than $50,000 per year from the country. However, the Chinese authorities cannot control the volume of transactions for the exchange of fiat money to cryptocurrency.

    So, what's behind Beijing's apparent change of heart?

     

    "In the past, the US established dollar hegemony to have global finance and currency circulation under its control", Global Times underscored. "What would happen if the same story repeated itself in the digital currency era? If China cannot participate in this new phase of the digital economic revolution, then it may find itself in a passive position within currency competition, not to mention it could lose its advantages within the internet and financial technology sectors".

    The newspaper drew attention to the fact that the country's digital economy amounts to more than 30 trillion yuan ($4.36 trillion) which makes the People's Republic "capable of participating in the next stage of digital economic competition".

    At the same time, the media outlet warned that tough regulations of digital currencies would also be needed to ensure the country's financial stability.

    While Facebook's Libra is likely to remain stable being supported by top global corporations such as Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, eBay, Uber, and Lyft which would form the Libra Association, a Geneva-based entity, the newly-proposed digital coin has raised concerns among US lawmakers.

    "Facebook is already too big and too powerful," Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown tweeted on 18 June. "We cannot allow Facebook to run a risky new cryptocurrency out of a Swiss bank account without oversight".

    The newspaper drew attention to the fact that the country's digital economy amounts to more than 30 trillion yuan ($4.36 trillion) which makes the People's Republic "capable of participating in the next stage of digital economic competition".

     

    ​US Congress has already scheduled two hearings on the Libra digital currency, with the Senate Banking Committee scheduled to discuss Facebook’s Libra on 16 July, and the House Financial Services Committee following-up on 17 July.

    The views and opinions expressed by Liu Dongming are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Facebook's Digital Currency 'Would Be an Alternative to US Dollar'
    Facebook Announces Its New Virtual Currency the 'Libra'
    Is Facebook's 'Libra' Coin a Mechanism to Control Your Behavior?
    Tech Journalist on Facebook's Libra: 'Risk Is High, Fraud Will Happen'
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, United States, China, Central Bank, digital currency, Uber, Visa, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse