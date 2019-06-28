Register
04:32 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign for the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters campus. File photo

    ‘Many Immigrants Would be Afraid’: US Supreme Court Blocks Census Citizenship Question

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Adding a citizenship question on the 2020 US Census could have serious negative impacts on immigrant and undocumented communities, Carl Lipscombe, deputy director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary. Fortunately, the US Supreme Court just took a major step toward blocking such a question.

    In a 5-4 decision Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the US government cannot add a citizenship question to the census after stating that the Trump administration’s rationale for adding the question was inadequate. The decision will now go to the lower courts for additional consideration. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/us-supreme-court-declines-to-add-census-

    "The reasoned explanation requirement of administrative law, after all, is meant to ensure that agencies offer genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public," the Supreme Court majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, reads. "Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case."

    According to Lipscombe, the matter of including the citizenship question on the census is of the “utmost importance.”

    “This question is of utmost importance because of the way the Trump administration has targeted immigrants …  [US President Donald] Trump has made it clear that he plans to detain every undocumented immigrant that [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] ICE can find, and he plans to strip green cards and lawful permanent resident status from other immigrants,” Lipscombe told By Any Means Necessary hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    “The US Census - it’s a count that happens every 10 years. In most instances, a census worker, someone employed by the federal government, will call you or come to your door and ask you the census question. And so what this would mean for immigrants … [is that a census employee would] ask them whether or not they are citizens,” Lipscombe said. 

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Postpones ICE Raids on Illegal Immigrants on Dem Leader Pelosi’s Plea – Report

    “One, just the fear of … giving the Trump administration information has many of our members [at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration] afraid. Because many immigrants would be afraid of having to answer that question; many of them wouldn't answer their doors and wouldn’t complete the census at all, and what many people don’t realize is that information provided to the census is used to determine federal allocations for things such as education or health services and so forth. And so, just in the sum, the addition of the citizenship question has the potential to depress responses and drag resources away from people [who need them most],” Lipscombe explained.

    The last time the citizenship question was part of the census was in 1950. 

    In June 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for Southern New York on behalf of a coalition of immigrant rights groups, claiming the proposed census question creates a door-to-door federal inquiry of the citizenship status of every member of every household in the United States.

    Trump called the Supreme Court’s ruling to not include the citizenship question “totally ridiculous” Thursday.

    Immigration Raids California
    © Charles Reed
    US ICE to Kick Off Immigration Raids on Sunday to Catch 2,000 Illegal Migrants - Report

    "I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the ... United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter," he tweeted. 

    “That’s been Trump's tactic all along: fear. Fear that those immigrants would have some status stripped, fear that immigrants that use any sort of public benefit risk deportation, fear that ... undocumented immigrants that utilize public housing could be deported and their family members that house them could also be evicted from public housing,” Lipscombe noted. “Luckily, in the census case, the Supreme Court has said that for now, they cannot add the question. The court saw through the Department of Commerce's explanation … and called their explanation contrived and disingenuous.”

    The first Democratic presidential debate took place on Wednesday in Miami and featured several candidates, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke, who shared their views on immigration, wealth inequality and other topics. 

    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US Judge Voids Dems’ Lawsuit Against Emergency Border Wall Funding

    “I was actually quite hopeful [about the immigration issue] after the debate,” Lipscombe told Sputnik, “and here’s why: I don't think any candidate laid out the transformative change that we are fighting for when it comes to our immigration system. No one made the call for open borders,” he said. However, the immigration issue was still on the table. In previous debates, candidates were “talking about ways to detain immigrants and ways to deport immigrants,” Lipscombe explained.

    “This year we have candidates stumbling over themselves to figure out how to appeal to immigrants and set themselves apart from Trump in ways that could rally a progressive base,” he added.

    Related:

    Trump’s War Against Immigrants Rages On
    US ICE to Kick Off Immigration Raids on Sunday to Catch 2,000 Illegal Migrants - Report
    Immigration, Trade War with China, Cure for Cancer: Key Takeaways From Trump's 2020 Reelection Rally
    Trump Postpones ICE Raids on Illegal Immigrants on Dem Leader Pelosi’s Plea – Report
    Trump Policies Directed at Central American Immigrants Create Vicious Crisis Cycle
    Tags:
    immigrants, US Census, Supreme Court, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse