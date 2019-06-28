Register
03:16 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic Candidates Debate in Miami

    ‘It Fell Flat’: First Democratic Debate Reveals Voters Interested in Policies, Not Anecdotes

    Mike Segar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    On the debate stage for the Democratic presidential primary race on Wednesday, the 10 candidates focused heavily on personal appeals and anecdotes, as well as a bizarre attempt to “pander” to Latinos, but to the throngs of protesters who flocked to the streets of Miami, what really matters is policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    With a bewildering array of 20 candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination for US president in 2020, the first debate between them had to be sorted randomly into two, 10-person nights in Miami, Florida. Sputnik News correspondent Bob Schlehuber reported to Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary Thursday after speaking with a variety of protesters outside the debate hall both before and after the previous night’s two-hour-long showdown, hosted by MSNBC.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/on-the-ground-takeaways-from-night-1-of-

    Schlehuber told hosts Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear that “much of the action was before the event, outside on the streets of Miami,” where protesters from various stripes both for and against candidates and even the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as a whole made their opinions on the events inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts heard before a sea of media.

    Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks at the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    'Reproductive Justice': Twitter in Stitches As Castro Advocates Abortion Rights for Transgender Men

    “One group that knew they had a good shot at getting the attention of the media were those fighting to close the Homestead Children’s Detention Center” not 30 miles away in southern Miami-Dade County, Schlehuber said. “The group arrived with large artistic fences symbolizing the gates at the detention center.”

    “We are bringing Homestead to the candidates. We have been asking candidates for as long as we’ve known to come down and visit,” Alexander, one of the artists, told Schlehuber outside the arts center. “Some of them have accepted our invitations; those who have not gone down, we’re bringing Homestead to them.”

    “We’re seeing attacks on reproductive access across the board,” one pro-choice activist told Sputnik, “a rash of abortion bans.”

    Democratic 2020 presidential candidates
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    The Contenders for the 2020 Democratic Party Nomination

    Other issues that drew demonstrators to the streets of Miami included medical coverage, with  health care workers fighting for a universal expansion of the US’ state-run health care service for the elderly under the banner “Medicare for All.” One protester noted that “since we have this huge movement, every presidential candidate is talking about Medicare.”

    The urgency of climate change wasn’t lost on either the protesters or the moderators of the debate inside, both of whom noted that the sea-level coastal city they were in was already suffering regular inundations on clear days. A Progressive Democrats of America member who lives in Miami-Dade County told Schlehuber that “we can’t afford” the kind of slow, incremental changes typically favored by Democratic candidates to address climate change.

    In a strange twist, Schlehuber found over 100 New York Police Department officers had travelled to Miami to protest New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, one of the candidates in the debate, who they said has a “lack of understanding how a civil society works.”

    US President Donald Trump hosts a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    ‘BORING!’: Trump Slams Democratic Debate in One-Word Tweet

    Schlehuber told Sputnik that supporters of US President Donald Trump formed one of the largest contingents of protesters. One said that “unless you like socialism and want everything for free,” a Democratic candidate would likely not enter the White House in 2020, by their estimate.

    “I think [Elizabeth] Warren had the best night,” Schlehuber said, noting that people on the streets of Miami felt she “solidified what they thought she was bringing to the table and the momentum she was carrying.”

    “It sounded like Julian Castro also grabbed the attention of quite a few folks last night at the debate. Corey Booker, who I’m never quite sure of what he’s doing up there, also seemed to grab the imagination of a lot of people,” he added. “They also liked what he had to say.”

    “I think the big losers last night might’ve been Beto O’Rourke and Tim Ryan, with his Taliban and al-Qaeda mishap or gaffe, you would maybe call it,” Schlehuber said.

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    First Round of Dem Debates Separates the Wheat from the Chaff (Kinda?)

    “I don’t think anybody was impressed by either Corey Booker or Beto O’Rourke’s Spanish,” he said. “They’re poorly pandering.”

    While Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard didn’t quite get as much time to speak as some of her supporters might have liked - and perhaps didn’t do so as forcefully as they would have preferred, either - Schlehuber noted that people afterward thought she was the winner of the debate because of how well they expected her talking about her experience as a US military veteran to resonate with voters in Iowa, where the first primary caucus will take place next February.

    “Bernie Sanders’ fingerprints are all over the debate stage last night,” Schlehuber said, noting how much of the debate rhetoric has shifted leftward since the 2016 primaries in anticipation of a leftward shift among Democratic voters. However, he was skeptical that the message would resonate with fence-sitting voters in states like Iowa, South Carolina and Florida, who often vote conservatively.

    President Donald Trump speaks to supporters where he formally announced his 2020 re-election bid Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    'Real Professionals': Trump Riles Up Twitter as He Trolls MSNBC Over Debate Glitch

    “I don’t think we’re going to get a deep political analysis of the current situation around the world or within US domestic policies within 45-second soundbytes, but [Amy] Klobuchar did one of those things were you overfocus on the quips that you want to throw in there, one of those all-foam-no-beer kind of things, and you forget to actually study the policies that people really want to hear about. And that’s why Warren’s going to continue to do well for folks. She’s got ‘plans, plans, plans,’ as people were saying on the street last night,” Schlehuber said.

    “Those personal stories like Beto and Booker kept on trying to tell, I think they sound so made-up, and they don’t sound real,” he said. “People know these are big-time politicians traveling around the country trying to get elected president … I think it fell flat, and I think people much rather care about the policies writ large.”

    Related:

    Who Will Shine for Democrats on the Presidential Debate Stage in Miami?
    'Real Professionals': Trump Riles Up Twitter as He Trolls MSNBC Over Debate Glitch
    Democratic Debate Rhetoric is Certainly Shifting Closer to the Left - Professor
    Tags:
    policies, candidates, debate, Democratic Primary, 2020 election, Miami, Sputnik correspondent, By Any Means Necessary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse