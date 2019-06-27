Washington Will Keep on Undermining Maduro by 'Undemocratic Military Means' – Campaigner

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stated that a planned assassination attempt on him has been foiled by the country's security services, and he accused opposition leader Juan Guaido, as well as the United States, Colombia and Chile, of being involved in the plot.

Despite receiving support from both Washington and the EU over the past few months, Guaido has struggled to mount a credible challenge to Maduro’s leadership.

And with the Trump administration now setting its sights on regime change in Iran, following a recent escalation of military involvement in the Gulf of Oman, could Venezuela’s opposition figurehead now fade into obscurity?

Sputnik spoke with Jorge Martin from the campaign group “Hands off Venezuela” for more…

Sputnik: Who do you think was behind the plot to assassinate Nicolas Maduro?

Jorge Martin: The people who are behind it are the Venezuelan opposition, with support from foreign powers such as the United States, Colombia and probably a few others.

This is no secret; they have said openly and called for Venezuelan military officers to rebel against the democratically elected government, they have encouraged them, they have called on them to do so, and according to the New York Times and the Washington Post, intelligence officials in the US administration have had regular contact with coup plotters, and putsch plotters in Venezuela, so it is not speculation, it is a fact.

Sputnik: Will US President Trump lose interest in Venezuela, given the recent developments regarding Iran?

Jorge Martin: Since the beginning of the year they have launched a serious campaign to remove the government of Maduro in Venezuela, but the problem is that this campaign has failed on several occasions; on the 24th of January Guaido proclaimed himself as President and he was recognised by the US, but nothing else happened, then on the 23rd of February they had a show in the border with Colombia with the so-called humanitarian aid, but that also failed, then they had the putsch on the 30th of April, when Guaido led an actual military coup that armed people trying to take over a military base, and that also failed.

They have not got their way, and I think that President Trump is now a bit annoyed with all of the people in his administration, such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, who told him that this was going to be an easy operation, and I think that he has now moved on to other things in the knowledge that this was not as easy as it seemed, but that doesn’t mean that the US has lost interest Venezuela; they will continue to try, but they have now realised that it wasn’t as easy as it seemed originally.

Sputnik: What could be a realistic solution to the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela?

Jorge Martin: The situation has only been created because the Venezuelan opposition and the United States did not accept the result of the democratic election one year ago in May 2018, when Maduro was elected.

I think the way to resolve the situation, is that they should accept the democratic means of removing the government; they should wait until there are new elections, and stand in those elections and try to win them, that’s the way things should work in a democratic manner.

I fear that the Venezuelan opposition and the United States have not reconciled themselves with the democratic will of the majority in Venezuela, and they will continue to attempt to remove the democratic government, by undemocratic military means, and imperialist intervention.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.