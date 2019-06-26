Register
23:52 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

    Trump-Modi G-20 Meet to be Just Media Splash - Indian Security Analyst

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi could address some India-US disagreements, especially over trade, tariffs and the purchase of military hardware. Both sides still are of the view that the direction of bilateral ties remains very positive. Bilateral trade is close to $150 billion now, opines an Indian security analyst.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on June 28 and 29.

    It will be the first meeting between these two leaders after Indian Prime Minister Modi’s landmark victory in the parliamentary elections.

    The groundwork for this meeting was laid on Wednesday by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during their meet in New Delhi.

    Indian security analyst Pravin Sawhney has said there were several issues that both leaders could discuss at the upcoming meeting in Osaka. 

    Sputnik: What are your expectations for the meet between the US President and Indian Prime Minister to be held on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Japan?

    Pravin Sawhney: Any meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will be nothing more than optics…what matters are meetings like Pompeo coming to New Delhi before going to Osaka and other places etc.? These are the guys who will be working on the real strategy.

    Sputnik: Can you explain further what you mean when you say these guys will be working on the real strategy?

    Pravin Sawhney:  As far as the US Administration is concerned, they are very much aware that their president may not be or is not completely in line with their institutional thinking. The American institutional thinking and strategy are not in line, but because Trump is the president, he has to be listened to.

    Sputnik: Oil imports from Iran could be one of the key issues at the top of this week’s US-India talks. How do you see it panning out?

    Pravin Sawhney: As far as Iran is concerned, we seem to be under a lot of pressure there, but I am not sure whether this issue will be deliberated upon during the Pompeo visit because, for us (India), regional cooperation is the core. If we let down Iran today, we have very heavy stakes. You know we have stakes in Chabahar (a port in Iran), we have stakes on an entire route outside Pakistan. Even our stakes in Afghanistan, they can be jeopardised because Iran has a clear presence everywhere in that part of the world.

    Sputnik: How would you respond to alleged US pressure on India to put curbs on Chinese 5G technology?

    Pravin Sawhney: Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, has already said the government is still deliberating on which 5G technology to accept, whether it is Huawei or some other- we don’t know as yet, trials are ongoing. This decision-making process could take at least another year. So, I don’t think there is too much pressure at this stage.

    Sputnik: How important is this issue to the Americans?

    Pravin Sawhney: The Americans see this as a very important issue and probably feel that if they keep the pressure on India over the 5G deal with Chinese information technology major Huawei; they may be able to dissuade India from maybe going ahead with the S-400 missile deal too.

    5G technology has both trade and military implications. For a country like India to go in for 5G with Huawei… we are a huge market and an entire supply chain comes to us. The simple thing is that Americans could lose trade value.

    We need to be very clear; Americans today to my mind want India more than the other way around. They are just trying to get the best deal out of India. These are the usual American pressure tactics and nothing more than that.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected to Focus on Iran, Other Security Matters, US Official Says
    Trump, Modi Agree to Boost Cooperation in Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse