Register
06:33 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16

    Ex-Bulgarian Finance Minister Calls Issued Domestic Debt for F-16 ‘Lost Money’

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former Bulgaria’s Minister of Finance Christina Vucheva, a professor of finance, in a commentary for Bulgarian National Radio expressed an opinion that Bulgaria should not pay for the F-16s immediately but only after they are produced and delivered.

    “[America] could step back in this respect from its principles and ask us for these billions (leva) for armament and aircraft not immediately, not up front, but four years later when they [the aircraft] will be produced”, Vucheva said, adding that with the help of this money Bulgaria would be able to update the budget.

    The ex-minister positively perceives the purchase of the F-16. However, according to her, the domestic debt issued for a one-time payment for the aircraft could be allocated to the needs of the country.

    “If you spend this money domestically, it would be extremely important for our development, stabilisation, and internal success. If this money goes outside the country, it is lost money”, Vucheva said.

    Last week, the Ministry of Finance issued government securities in the amount of 300 million leva (just over $170 million) as part of the funds for a one-time payment for the purchase. It should be noted that the Bulgarian side insisted on paying in instalments because of the threat of slowing down the implementation of other projects for the modernisation of the Bulgarian armed forces.

    Earlier, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that the F-16 price offered by the American side was 2.2 billion leva (about $1.3 billion), while Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov previously noted the maximum affordable sum is two billion leva (more than $ 1.1 billion) that the country is ready to pay for the American jet fighters.

    The final negotiations on the F-16 purchase will take place at the end of this week.

    Bulgaria made the decision to purchase American F-16s after considering three options: from the United States, Sweden, and Italy. As Sweden's Ambassador to Bulgaria Louise Bergholm pointed out, the Swedish proposal on the Gripen was still standing.

    Related:

    Bulgarian Finance Minister: Country Unlikely to Pay for F-16s by Instalments
    Ex-Bulgarian FM Calls on Gov't to Consider Buying F-35s Amid F-16 Deal Talks
    Bulgarian President on F-16 Deal: I Hope Taxpayers' Funds Won't Be Wasted On 'Chaos'
    Tags:
    Krasimir Karakachanov, Boyko Borisov, purchase, F-16, America, USA, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse