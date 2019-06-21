Register
06:37 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mark Esper, right, during the troop inspection at Conmy Hall

    Trump Pentagon Nominee a Return to Someone With 'Limited Military Experience' - Journo

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Another one bites the dust or just another day in Washington. Donald Trump's acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has now fallen out of favour and on Tuesday withdrew his nomination for the top role.

    Shanahan took up the job in January after former Secretary James Mattis unexpectedly resigned, but despite his 6-month audition phase, and Trump's May announcement that he was appointing Shanahan as Secretary of Defence permanently, this never materialized.

    The President took to Twitter on Tuesday to break the news.

    “Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family”, Trump wrote.

    Also revealing the name of the new acting chief of Pentagon.  “I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!”


    The dumping of Patrick Shanahan by Trump may be the result of embarrassment at the expose of his violent history with his ex-wife, although the legal record reportedly shows that it was his wife who was charged with assaulting him, Dave Lindorff, investigative reporter and founder of ThisCantBeHappening.net noted.

    Trump's announcement came after USA Today reported that the FBI has been examining reports of past domestic violence within Shanahan's family. One incident allegedly occurred back in 2010, and according to US media reports, both Shanahan and his ex-wife accused each other of punching each other.

    A year later in November 2011, Shanahan's then-17-year-old son, William, struck his mom with a baseball bat causing her to suffer grave injuries requiring surgery. Shanahan initially defended his son, saying he acted in self-defence, but later said he didn't approve of any type of violence.

    “Clearly the administration long knew about Shanahan's marital violence background since he would have gone through a major investigation of his record by the FBI for his appointment as Undersecretary. It wasn't new information to the White House”.

    Lindorff pointed out that there are several other reasons why Shanahan was pushed out including the fact that “he was less than totally supportive of the erratic Commander-in-Chief Trump”.

    But “his fatal error”, though, “was objecting to, and investigating, the politicization of the military when the White House tried to hide the presence of the USS John McCain during Trump's visit to Japan, when the vessel, named after the late Sen. and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain, his father, and grandfather, had its bow covered to hide its name, and its crew barred from a session with the President where their hats emblazoned with ship's name would have been seen. Shanahan ordered all ranking officers to be instructed that the military was not to be used politically like that, hugely embarrassing the President, who had minimized the incident”, the investigative reporter said.

    On 1 June, the US Navy confirmed that a request was made to “minimize the visibility” of the USS John McCain during President Trump’s visit to Japan at the end of May.

    After the incident, both Trump and Shanahan denied any measures to keep the ship “out of sight”.

    Shanahan had no military background and was a former Boeing executive, a defence contractor, so appointing Esper as a new defence boss is a return to having the head of the Pentagon be someone with military experience, Lindorff explained.

    “But Esper's military service and his bronze star, are both less than they might appear. He served in the Gulf War, which was scarcely a war, as it was primarily conducted by heavy US bombing of Saddam's Iraqi forces and ground action ended up being mostly a one-way shooting gallery because of the vast superiority of US military equipment. Esper's bronze star was awarded for commanding a unit that attacked Iraqi forces. He himself, as unit commander would have likely engaged in no actual combat. His final rank on leaving the Army was Lt. Colonel, a fairly low rank, just above major and below colonel”, the expert said, describing the new acting Secretary.

    Lindorff also described Esper as a “staunch conservative Republican with no political experience and limited military experience” in a leadership role, but did note that he graduated from the prestigious military academy 'West Point'.

    “Esper's political background includes serving in a staff position at the arch-conservative Heritage Foundation, as a staff person for the Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee, and as an advisor to Obama Secretary of Defence Chuck Hegel, a former Republican senator from Nebraska who was appointed by Obama to that post”, Lindorff said.

    He also added that “from a point of view of policy, he can be expected to be a supporter of American militarism, and probably a dutiful backer of the president”.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dave Lindorff and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump: Mark Esper to Become US Acting Secretary of Defence as Shanahan Quits
    Four Fast Facts About Mark Esper, Trump's Pick for Secretary of Defence
    FBI Reviews Old Domestic Abuse Claims Against Shanahan as Trump Moves to Replace Him With Esper
    Tags:
    Patrick Shanahan, Donald Trump, Pentagon, Mark Esper
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse