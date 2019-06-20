Register
04:33 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    آنچه داریم را با یک پیشنهاد بی شرمانه از دست ندهیم

    ‘This Could Quickly Escalate’: Parties in Iran, US Pushing For, Against War

    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The White House is actively considering launching airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, according to press reports quoting Pentagon insiders. A historian told Sputnik that war between the US and Iran could be extremely dangerous and even lead to the loss of more lives than the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

    "According to the officials, since Friday, the White House has been holding incessant discussions involving senior military commanders, Pentagon representatives and advisers to President Donald Trump," the Jerusalem Post reported Monday, citing anonymous diplomatic sources at the New York-based UN headquarters. "The military action under consideration would be an aerial bombardment of an Iranian facility linked to its nuclear program." 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/fears-of-u-s-iran-all-out-confrontation-

    “You’ve got some in the administration, the notorious ones, the [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeos and the [National Security Advisor John] Boltons, who are pushing for military confrontation,” Dr. Peter Kuznik, a professor of history and the director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, told Radio Sputnik Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker Wednesday. 

    Palestinian Hamas masked gunmen display their military skills during a rally to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Hamas militant group, in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Israel Bracing for 'Provocation' from Iran Amid US Tensions, Newspaper Claims

    “These people are also the ones who pushed military confrontation in Iraq: they said it was going to be a cake walk; we are still involved there after all of these years. They want to do this again with Iran. They’ve wanted to go to war with Iran for decades. So, this is nothing new. And then they’ve got their allies in the region. They’ve got the Emiratis and the Saudis and the Israelis who also want to see war with Iran,” Kuznik explained, also noting that there are people in the military and others in the US State Department who realize a war with Iran would be “insane.”

    Kuznik noted that Larry Wilkinson, a retired US Army Colonel and former chief of staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, “says that a war with Iran would be 10 to 15 times more costly in terms of finances and human lives than the invasion of Iraq was. So, you’ve got a battle going on now between those who really want to see the US go to war and those who know that would be an insane policy.” 

    A picture of the Kokuka Courageous, one of two that were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, is displayed during a news conference by the ship owner Kokuka Sangyo Ltd. at the company office in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2019, in in this photo released by Kyodo
    © REUTERS / KYODO Kyodo
    US Navy Claims to Have Found Mine Fragments, Magnet Pointing to Iran in Oil Tankers Attack

    “Trump goes back and forth. He wants to create crisis, create chaos, bluster, bully, threaten and then he wants to walk it back,” Kuznik noted.

    “There are also hardliners in Iran, people in Iran who welcome a military confrontation, who also want to escalate against the US,” Kuznik noted. “And then you’ve got people in Iran, the [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhanis, [Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarifs and others who are pushing for diplomatic easing of the situation.”

    “The Europeans clearly don’t want a confrontation. Russia and China are, if anything, on Iran’s side of this. So this could quickly escalate out of control. If we think what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan created chaos in the region, wait till you see what happens with war with Iran,” the academic told Sputnik.

    US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently said that the US should threaten to attack Iran’s oil refineries, but not “act without further provocation,” Politico reported. 

    US Navy sailors launch an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, 3 June 2019
    © REUTERS / Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy
    Mike Pompeo, Top US Official Set Condition That Will Trigger Military Action Against Iran

    “Trump just played golf on Sunday with Graham, another cheerleader for war in the region. So, Trump goes back and forth. The one thing that everyone in this  administration has agreed on from the beginning is their hatred of Iran. So, we’re not dealing with diplomatic thinkers; we’re not dealing with strategic thinkers … and they’re trying to create a situation that’s likely going to result in military conflict. The Iranians have real capabilities, not only in the Gulf but beyond that. And they’ve got allies. It’s [the conflict with Iran] already divided us from the Europeans. We already have German diplomats in Iran meeting with the Iranian leaders, talking about alternative financing mechanisms,” Kuznik said.

    “The Trump administration is undermining the US position in the world, weakening our ties with allies and discrediting us again,” he explained, also noting that throughout global history, many wars have been started by lies and “falsehoods of different sorts.”

    “Who are the possible actors that could be responsible for hitting those ships in the Gulf?” Kuznik asked about the tankers damaged in the Gulf of Oman last week, which the US blamed Iran for. “Well, it could be the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. They would have a motive to do it. It could also be the Saudis, Emiratis, possibly the Israelis. There are so many people who have a motive to do something there, and their motives are very different.” 

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Iran Reportedly Use Recruited CIA Cyberspies to Take Down Wider Network

    “If it’s the Iranians who actually did this, then they are trying to show that they can retaliate the maximum pressure campaign of the US and its allies. But if it is the Emiratis or the Saudis, then what they are trying to do is provoke war,” Kuznik told Sputnik.

    “Kind of the best case scenario is if the Iranians did this, but the evidence is flimsy, the motives for it are dubious at best,” he said. “But if it is someone else trying to create a false-flag operation, whether it is the US or somebody else ... that might be a more dangerous scenario.” 

    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / ISNA
    Front Altair Oil Tanker Damaged by Explosion in Gulf of Oman to Be Inspected by Specialist Team

    Following the tanker attacks, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed that the evidence that Iran is responsible for the attacks is “very strong and compelling,” adding that there is “no question that Iran is behind the attacks.”

    “If you look at Schiff’s background, this is a man who supported the invasion of Iraq. This is a man who is up to eyeballs in money … from the military manufacturers, the [US] defense sector. This is not somebody who I would trust on foreign policy matters. There are a lot of Democrats who have been guilty in that same way and who are beholden to those same military interests and who are very, very hawkish right now. So, there’s not a lot of very diplomatic thinking in both parties right now,” Kuznik added.

    Related:

    US Special Envoy Departs for Middle East to Share US Intel on Iran 'Threat' - State Department
    US Navy Claims to Have Found Mine Fragments, Magnet Pointing to Iran in Oil Tankers Attack
    Mike Pompeo, Top US Official Set Condition That Will Trigger Military Action Against Iran
    Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domestic Military Capacity - Security Council
    Israel Bracing for 'Provocation' from Iran Amid US Tensions, Newspaper Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse