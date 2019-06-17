UK’s Two Party State 'Coming to an End' - Analyst on Future of Conservative Party

Boris Johnson’s bid to become the next Conservative leader and British PM looks successful, but with rumours that a deal with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party may be necessary to nullify the challenge of Labour in the next general election, it's unclear if the mayor of London’s appointment would be a risk worth taking for the Tories in the long run.

Marty Caine, the leader of the Engage Party, has weighed in on the prospects of Boris Johnson's leadership in the light of Brexit uncertainty and the rise of the Brexit Party.

Sputnik: Would Boris Johnson be a good Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party?

Marty Caine: Boris Johnson just seems to switch in whatever direction he gets pushed. My best choice from what’s left at the moment, which isn’t a lot on offer is it, would be Dominic Raab, because he has some hands-on experience of dealing with the EU, and he’s probably the best man to actually get us out of the EU.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU before the revised Brexit deadline date of October the 31st?

Marty Caine: It’s been kicked down the can too far now, and if we’re not out by 2020; then we’re going to be stuck in it forever, and if we’re not out by the 31st of October, that is the end of the game for the Tory Party, and we’re going to be looking at a Labour government which would probably keep us in the EU.

Sputnik: Should the Brexit Party form a coalition with the Conservative Party?

Marty Caine: It would be a bad thing for Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party because it would have the same kiss of death that it had for the Liberal Democrats, when they went into a coalition with the Conservatives, they still haven’t been forgiven yet, even though they are doing a little bit better now.

I don’t think really that Nigel Farage would want to do a coalition with the Tories, but it depends on whether we’ve got Brexit; if we’ve got Brexit, then it’s going to be a complete change in politics, and I think the two party state is coming to an end, and coming to an end pretty soon.

