Register
07:16 GMT +315 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Professor Emeritus: UK Government Has Clearly Signalled That They Favour Assange's Extradition to US

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Julian Assange, 47, the founder of WikiLeaks, will not face a full extradition hearing until next year. Professor emeritus Marcello Ferrada de Noli, editor in chief of the geopolitical magazine “The Indicter”, expressed his opinion on the situation.

    Sputnik: Julian Assange will not face a full extradition hearing until next year. What is your take on the court’s decision?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: The determinant decision around this case is not the one taken today by the court. Instead, the most relevant judgement is the one taken by the UK government. I explain: there is a widespread notion, fueled by the UK authorities themselves, that a final decision on extradition issues in Great Britain is a matter of the courts of justice. That notion is utterly mistaken.

    For instance, in 1998, the former Chilean fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet was in London for some medical treatment. Some members of the European judiciary and other academics –among myself, at that time professor in Norway– requested the extradition of Pinochet. In my case, I requested him to be taken to a European court for war crimes and systematic violations of human rights. The UK courts approved the extradition, but finally, the UK executive power intervened and annulated the extradition decision, thus allowing Pinochet to return to Chile without being processed for the crimes he committed on behalf of the power that installed him at the Chilean government via a bloody coup –meaning the US.

    In the case of Assange, the UK government has clearly signalled that they favour his extradition to the US –Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt recently declared that he was not going to block the extradition of Assange to the US. And now the Home Office has confirmed that the UK has signed the extradition order regarding Assange. So, what the court shall finally decide in 2020 is not final in terms of the extradition fate of Julian Assange.

    We have to take into consideration that the exposures of WikiLeaks in regards to the occupation wars of Iraq and Afghanistan also had repercussion in terms of the responsibilities of the UK armed forces, which are US closest allies in a variety of such military interventions, including illegal ones. To this has to be added the relatively recent spreading by WikiLeaks of revelations around the UK’s “Integrity Initiative”.

    Sputnik: In your view, what are the reasons for this delay?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: The US Justice Department has received much criticism, including from some own ranks, on the partly technically-deficient and partly inappropriate juridical construction of the accusations gathered against Julian Assange.

    One conceivable reason of this delay is that it gives time to the US authorities to a) partly prepare a better presentation at the courts to ‘base’ their extradition request, and b) partly to campaign both domestically and internationally on the legitimacy of this indictment.

    Such indictment against Assange, which has been sought for his activities in WikiLeaks,  has a direct impact in the institutions of freedom of expression and freedom of the press. This is the theme that since long has been taken up by academics, professors, Nobel Prize laureates and human rights organizations including Swedish Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR).

    Now, after the dramatic eviction and arrest of Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy and the subsequently US extradition request,  the issue has gradually been in the focus of Western stream media and a variety of journalist organizations –which in the US are obliged to connect the issue with infringements to the Fifth Amendment.   

    Against that background, the US authorities are in the need to convince about the legitimacy of the accusations against Assange which entail the publication of secret materials –which is a journalist/publicist endeavour that many mainstream outlets have also indulged in (including, previously, in partnership with WikiLeaks). For that, the US authorities need some time, and that time is now been provided by the decision of the UK court.

    Do analysts have the right, or facts-ground, to imply that courts would be working not as separate constitutional powers –as it should be – but instead under a common strategy with their governments? Or that governments in the West could intervene in decisions that nominally would be the domain of its legal-system or judicial authorities?

    My opinion is, that is exactly the case. For example, in the Assange case, a Snowden document reveals that the prosecution of Assange was requested in 2010 by the US, to the countries participating in the Afghan war under US command –such as Sweden.
    And furthermore,  it has been already revealed in the treatment of the Assange case, that prosecutors authorities in one NATO country such as the UK, could intervene in the prosecutors’ activities of another country such as Sweden. At that opportunity, it was the UK prosecutors asking Swedish counterparts to protract the investigation of Julian Assange –and not to close the extradition case, as it has been considered in Sweden.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Julian Assange Denies Breaking Pentagon Passwords But Faces US Extradition Hearing In February 2020
    'Blood on Their Hands': Activists Lash Out at MSM Amid Assange Extradition Hearing
    'Better Chance of Being Acquitted in Saudi Arabia Than in US' – Assange Associate
    Tags:
    court, Extradition, Julian Assange, Julian Assange arrest, Assange, professor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse